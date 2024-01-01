Business | Apr 22

"V-Point" Debuts, Fueling Japan's Point System Competition

TOKYO, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - The "V-Point" service, now Japan's largest point-based loyalty program, officially began on Monday, boasting approximately 150 million members.

This new V-Point initiative results from the merger between Mitsui Sumitomo Financial Group's V-Point and the T-Point program operated by Culture Convenience Club, which manages Tsutaya stores among others.

The combined membership totals over 150 million, establishing it as the nation's largest point program. V-Point will accrue points through transactions with the globally accepted Visa credit card, which is supported by over 100 million merchants worldwide. It also integrates with financial apps from entities like Mitsui Sumitomo Bank.

As online shopping and cashless payments continue to rise, the competition to secure customer loyalty through point programs is intensifying.

