Suspect in Grisly Nasu Case Instructed to Buy Tape

TOKYO, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - In a shocking development from the case of two burned corpses discovered in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, the arrested suspect has claimed he was instructed to purchase items such as adhesive tape.

The suspect, Aya Hirayama, a 25-year-old construction worker from Saitama Prefecture, is accused of conspiring with accomplices to burn the bodies of a company executive, Ryutaro Takarajima (55), and a woman aged between her 40s and 60s, during the early hours to morning of April 16th.

Further investigations revealed that Hirayama claimed he had been instructed to buy items like adhesive tape for the crime.

However, Hirayama has refrained from naming the individual who gave the orders, stating he "cannot say the name."

Regarding Mr. Takarajima, Hirayama has also claimed ignorance, stating, "I do not know his name, nor have I seen him before."

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the involvement of several other individuals in the case.

Source: ANN