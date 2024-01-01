Business | Apr 24

Record 26.4% of New Employees Consider Job Changes

TOKYO, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - The proportion of new employees who consider switching jobs if the opportunity arises has reached an all-time high, according to a survey of 1,000 employees conducted by the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with 26.4% responded that they would change jobs given the chance, the highest figure since the survey's inception in 1998.

Conversely, the percentage of new employees who plan to work at their current company until retirement has decreased by 14.0 points over the past decade to 21.1%, falling below those considering a job change.

The Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry analyzes this trend as a reflection of the current seller's market, driven by labor shortages, which in turn is intensifying the inclination to switch jobs.

