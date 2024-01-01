Dream Jumbo Lottery: Chance to Win 500 Million Yen

OSAKA, May 09 (News On Japan) - The Dream Jumbo Lottery, with a top prize and adjacent prizes totaling 500 million yen, began sales on May 8th.

At a special sales booth in Umeda, Osaka, crowds formed lines early in the morning to purchase tickets. The combined grand prize of the Dream Jumbo Lottery is 500 million yen, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward supporting the areas affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

The Dream Jumbo Lottery sales will continue until June 7th.

Source: YOMIURI