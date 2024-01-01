Truck Expo Unveils Solutions for 2024 Logistics Shortage

YOKOHAMA, May 09 (News On Japan) - The Japan Truck Show 2024 is currently underway at Pacifico Yokohama, showcasing the latest technologies in a climate of logistical concerns, including a shortage of drivers.

The event features so-called "swap body" trucks that can disconnect from their container sections, designed to increase transportation efficiency.

There is also potential for these trucks to be approved for public road usage in the future.

Another highlight is a trailer that doubles its loading capacity by lowering the floor and creating a double-decker cargo area.

Additionally, a lightweight cargo area allows a new compact van, which can carry 50 kilograms more than before, to be driven with a standard driver’s license.

The event will continue through May 11th.

Website: ジャパントラックショー2024

Source: ANN