Thank You, Tantan: Memorial Service for Kobe's Panda

KOBE, May 11 (News On Japan) - The Oji Zoo in Kobe's Nada Ward held a memorial service on May 10th for Tantan, the female giant panda who passed away at the age of 28 at the end of March, making her the oldest panda in Japan at the time of her death.

Approximately 160 zoo staff and members of the public, selected through a lottery, gathered to pay their respects. Attendees offered flowers at the memorial stand, bearing heartfelt messages like "Thank you for the smiles" and "We will never forget you."

Source: Kyodo