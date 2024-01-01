News On Japan
First Mobile Unmanned Trailer Store Opens at Osaka Expo Construction Site

OSAKA, May 14 (News On Japan) - In Yumeshima, where construction work for the Osaka-Kansai Expo is ongoing, the first mobile unmanned trailer convenience store opened on Monday, marking a first for convenience stores.

FamilyMart launched this unmanned trailer store this morning at the construction site of the Expo in Yumeshima. Until now, there were only two convenience stores on the island of Yumeshima, and issues such as the time it takes for construction workers to secure food and beverages and travel to a convenience store had been impacting labor productivity.

This newly installed unmanned convenience store, being mobile and offering around 280 different products, is anticipated to significantly support the workers.

Additionally, the store is equipped with solar panels and batteries for power, and it can operate independently using satellite internet. There are also plans to deploy this model in disaster-stricken areas in the future.

Source: YOMIURI

POPULAR NEWS

Mount Fuji's Yoshida Trail Introduces Reservation System, Caps Daily Climbers at 4,000

Mount Fuji’s Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side will implement entrance restrictions, including a daily climber limit of 4,000, starting in July this year. A reservation system has been announced to prevent confusion and enhance the climbing experience.

Japan's Largest Cosplay Event Makes Comeback

Japan's largest cosplay event, the "Nipponbashi Street Festa," was held on Sunday for the first time in five years, marking its 17th occurrence.

62 Female Sumo Wrestlers Compete in Japan Tournament

A women-only sumo tournament was held in Fukushima Town, Hokkaido, featuring 62 female wrestlers from across Japan. This town, known for producing sumo greats like Chiyonoyama and Chiyonofuji, saw intense competition among the participants.

Snake on Yamanote Line Forces 2,700 Passengers to Disembark

Passengers on Tokyo's busiest rail line experienced a startling moment on Sunday when a snake was spotted inside a train car.

Mystery Lingers in 'Don Juan of Kishu' Case: Why No Trial Yet?

The former wife of a wealthy man known as the "Don Juan of Kishu," who was indicted for his murder three years ago, appeared in court for a different case on May 10. However, there has been no progress toward an initial trial for the murder of the wealthy businessman.

MORE Business NEWS

TBS Forms Strategic Partnership with Bloomberg for Financial News Distribution

TBS Television has announced a strategic partnership with Bloomberg Media, an American company renowned for broadcasting financial and economic information worldwide. Together, they plan to launch a new news service that will feature original articles and video content from both entities.

Currency Depreciation: It's Not Just Japan Struggling!

Japan is not the only country facing a weakening currency. In a situation that could be described as "dollar dominance," countries in Asia that have previously experienced currency crises are also embarking on currency defense measures. We explore what lies ahead in the face of currency devaluation.

"Digital Deficit": IT Giants Influencing Japan's Economy

Payments for digital services provided by overseas IT giants have emerged as a new factor contributing to the yen's decline, reports economic journalist Ideguchi.

Third Road to Connect Japan's Main Island with Kyushu

The preliminary route plans have been consolidated for a third road linking Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture and Shimonoseki City in Yamaguchi Prefecture, including a 2.2 kilometer bridge spanning Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu.

Sega Sammy Sells 'Seagaia' Resort to U.S. Investment Firm

Sega Sammy Holdings has announced the sale of its shares in the company that operates the Seagaia resort in Miyazaki City to an American investment company.

Consumer Spending in Japan Drops 3.2%

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' household survey, real consumer spending in households of two or more people fell by 3.2% in the 2023 fiscal year compared to the previous year. This marks the first decrease in three years, directly impacted by rising prices.

New Partnership Tackles Long-Haul Shipping Challenges

In response to the pressing issue of labor shortages in the logistics industry, Japan Post and Seino Transportation have announced the initiation of joint transportation for long-distance routes.