First Mobile Unmanned Trailer Store Opens at Osaka Expo Construction Site

OSAKA, May 14 (News On Japan) - In Yumeshima, where construction work for the Osaka-Kansai Expo is ongoing, the first mobile unmanned trailer convenience store opened on Monday, marking a first for convenience stores.

FamilyMart launched this unmanned trailer store this morning at the construction site of the Expo in Yumeshima. Until now, there were only two convenience stores on the island of Yumeshima, and issues such as the time it takes for construction workers to secure food and beverages and travel to a convenience store had been impacting labor productivity.

This newly installed unmanned convenience store, being mobile and offering around 280 different products, is anticipated to significantly support the workers.

Additionally, the store is equipped with solar panels and batteries for power, and it can operate independently using satellite internet. There are also plans to deploy this model in disaster-stricken areas in the future.

Source: YOMIURI