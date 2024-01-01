TOKYO, May 27 (News On Japan) - The activity of the weather front is expected to intensify due to Typhoon No. 1, leading to widespread rainfall from May 27th, with heavy rain warnings from Kyushu to Kanto by May 28th.

Typhoon No. 1 is moving northward east of the Philippines.

It is expected to pass over the seas south of Japan, but the moist air around the typhoon will cause the weather front to become more active, leading to heavy rain even in areas like Honshu, which are far from the typhoon.

On the 27th, active rain clouds will cover western Japan and Tokai, with localized heavy rainfall expected.

Although the rain will temporarily stop in the afternoon, it will intensify again from the morning of the 28th, with heavy rain warnings issued from Kyushu to Kanto.

Caution is required for potential landslides and rising river levels.

Source: ANN