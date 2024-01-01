News On Japan
Sci-Tech

SLIM's Special Camera Reveals Possible Earth-Origin Moon Formation

TOKYO, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - 'How was the moon born?' Among various hypotheses, the most supported is the 'Giant Impact Hypothesis.' This theory suggests that material from Earth forms part of the moon's interior. To investigate this, Japan's first successful lunar lander, SLIM, deliberately landed in a challenging area near a crater. The special camera onboard captured significant images. What does the analysis of these images reveal about the moon's origin?

The success of SLIM, Japan's first lunar lander, hinged on its landing location. It touched down on a slope near a crater, where rocks are abundant. The challenging landing site was chosen to fulfill the crucial mission of probing the moon's origin. Approximately 4.6 billion years ago, the solar system was formed from gas and dust in space. As the temperature, pressure, and density at the center increased, the sun was born. The remaining gas and dust collided to form planets like Earth. However, the exact formation process of the moon remains unclear.

Four major theories exist regarding the moon's origin. The 'Twin Theory' proposes that the moon and Earth formed simultaneously. The 'Parent-Child Theory' suggests the moon split from a part of Earth. The 'Capture Theory' posits that the moon formed elsewhere and was captured by Earth's gravity. The most supported theory, however, is the 'Giant Impact Hypothesis,' which suggests a Mars-sized body collided with Earth, causing material from Earth's mantle to scatter into space, eventually forming the moon.

To support the Giant Impact Hypothesis, it is crucial to confirm that the moon's internal materials are similar to Earth's mantle. The key is olivine, a mineral formed from cooled mantle material, which is also found around volcanoes on Earth. The presence of similar stones on the moon's surface, particularly around the crater where SLIM landed, is vital for this research. Craters form from meteorite impacts, scattering stones from the moon's interior around the impact site. SLIM was strategically positioned to examine these stones closely.

The research team marked ten stones captured by SLIM's special camera, naming them after dog breeds. The camera analyzes light wavelengths to identify the substances in the rocks. One stone, named 'Dalmatian,' was found to contain olivine. Further analysis of this olivine, comparing it to Earth's, could strengthen the Giant Impact Hypothesis. How close can we get to unraveling the moon's origin?

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Meteorological Agency Warns of Continued Seismic Activity in Ishikawa

In the wake of a magnitude 5.0+ earthquake observed in Ishikawa Prefecture early Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency held an emergency press conference warning of the likelihood of future quakes similar to the magnitude 7.0 event on New Year's Day, describing it as part of ongoing seismic activity.

Alert Issued for Rising Volcanic Activity at Mount Yake

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a caution regarding the increase in minor volcanic earthquakes at Mount Yake, located on the border between Nagano and Gifu Prefectures.

Video Shows Man Peeing on Yasukuni Shrine Pillar Before Spraying Graffiti

The English word 'toilet' was found sprayed on a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine early on Saturday morning.

YouTuber Arrested for Disrupting Restaurant During Livestream

Tokyo police have arrested a YouTuber for obstructing business operations by causing disturbances in a yakiniku restaurant while livestreaming.

Foreigner Ringing Kyoto Temple Bell at Night Upsets Locals

Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto faces an issue with disruptive behavior involving its bell ropes, leading the shrine to make a difficult decision.

NEWS ON JAPAN SOCIALS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

SLIM's Special Camera Reveals Possible Earth-Origin Moon Formation

'How was the moon born?' Among various hypotheses, the most supported is the 'Giant Impact Hypothesis.' This theory suggests that material from Earth forms part of the moon's interior. To investigate this, Japan's first successful lunar lander, SLIM, deliberately landed in a challenging area near a crater. The special camera onboard captured significant images. What does the analysis of these images reveal about the moon's origin?

Is Japan Livable Amid Global Warming? Researchers Hold First Meeting

‘Is it possible to continue living in Japan as global warming progresses?’ This question brought together over 100 researchers for the inaugural meeting of a project dedicated to studying the impacts of climate change on Japan.

KDDI to Establish Moon-Earth Communication Network by 2028

As the space-related business sector rapidly expands, Japan's second largest telecommunications company, KDDI, has announced plans to enable mobile communication on the moon.

Japan to Be First Outside the U.S. to Integrate ID Functionality into iPhone

The Japanese government has reached an agreement with American tech giant Apple to incorporate My Number Card functionality into iPhones by next spring, the first country outside the United States to integrate ID functionality into Apple devices.

Device to Extract Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Debris Unveiled

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has unveiled a device for the trial removal of so-called 'fuel debris' at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Successful Production of King Salmon from Rainbow Trout

A research group at Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology has successfully produced King Salmon using Rainbow Trout, which can spawn multiple times unlike King Salmon that die after spawning once.

Major Tunnel Digging Begins for Linear Chuo Shinkansen

JR Central has announced that it will commence full-scale tunnel excavation for a section of the Linear Chuo Shinkansen in Kanagawa Prefecture starting on the 27th. This marks the first time a tunnel will be fully excavated at great depth between Tokyo and Nagoya.

NTT Introduces Japan's First Water-Cooling Technology for Data Centers

NTT has unveiled Japan's first technology aimed at improving the power efficiency of data centers, which are known for their high heat generation and substantial power consumption.