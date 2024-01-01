HOKKAIDO, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - A pod of killer whales was observed swimming in the seas off Hokkaido, but two individuals stood out for their unique appearance – their entire bodies were pure white.

Often referred to as 'phantom creatures' due to their rarity, the two rarely seen white killer whales were spotted in the Nemuro Strait off the coast of Rausu, Hokkaido on June 17. This marks the first time in three years that two white killer whales have been observed simultaneously, the last occurrence being in 2021.

A photographer who has spent 15 years capturing images of killer whales and finally had the chance to see the white ones commented, "It was my first time encountering them. I was overwhelmed with emotion and desperate to take the photographs."

Source: ANN