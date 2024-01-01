News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Two Rare White Killer Whales Spotted in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - A pod of killer whales was observed swimming in the seas off Hokkaido, but two individuals stood out for their unique appearance – their entire bodies were pure white.

Often referred to as 'phantom creatures' due to their rarity, the two rarely seen white killer whales were spotted in the Nemuro Strait off the coast of Rausu, Hokkaido on June 17. This marks the first time in three years that two white killer whales have been observed simultaneously, the last occurrence being in 2021.

A photographer who has spent 15 years capturing images of killer whales and finally had the chance to see the white ones commented, "It was my first time encountering them. I was overwhelmed with emotion and desperate to take the photographs."

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Foreign Tourists to Pay 4 Times More for Himeji Castle?

Himeji Castle, a popular tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage site, is currently considering a significant increase in admission fees for foreign visitors. The admission fee for adults is presently 1,000 yen, but the mayor of Himeji City has proposed raising the fee to 30 dollars for foreign tourists, a move that has sparked considerable debate.

SoftBank to Offer Latest AI Search Tool Free to Mobile Users

In a move to make generative AI more accessible, major mobile carrier SoftBank has announced the free provision of its latest AI-powered search tool to mobile users.

How to Spot MCI? Predicted to Strike 1 in 3

Located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, the 'Kenno Cafe' aims to prevent dementia through recreational activities like exercises for those concerned about the condition.

Japan’s Growing Problem of Vacant Homes

The number of vacant homes in Japan has reached a record high of approximately 9 million due to factors such as an aging population and declining birth rates. Wakayama Prefecture, with a vacancy rate of 21.2%, and Setagaya Ward in Tokyo, which has the highest number of vacant homes among municipalities with 50,000 homes, have been the focus of recent investigations.

High School Girl in Asahikawa Murdered After 4-Hour Confinement

In Asahikawa, Hokkaido, a high school girl was killed after being thrown from a bridge, and it has been revealed that the arrested 21-year-old woman and others had confined the girl for approximately four hours before the murder.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Two Rare White Killer Whales Spotted in Hokkaido

A pod of killer whales was observed swimming in the seas off Hokkaido, but two individuals stood out for their unique appearance – their entire bodies were pure white.

World's Largest Octopus Captured on Film

In the waters off Rausu, Hokkaido, at a depth of about 25 meters, a massive creature was discovered, writhing and undulating.

Extremely Rare Golden Snake Found in Kitakyushu

An extremely rare golden snake has been sighted in Kitakyushu City. The snake is identified as a Takachiho snake, an endangered nocturnal species native to Fukuoka Prefecture and other areas. Typically brown, this specimen is an albino, lacking pigmentation.

NTT Docomo's 'Flying Base Station' Set for 2026 Launch

NTT Docomo has announced that it will be the first in the world to implement a 'flying base station' in the stratosphere to communicate with the ground by 2026.

Giant Sunfish Caught in Fisherman's Net, Rare Jellyfish Feeding Filmed

A giant sunfish, causing even experienced fishermen to shiver, has been caught in a net off the coast of Mie Prefecture, while a rare sight of sunfish feeding on jellyfish has been captured at an aquarium in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

SLIM's Special Camera Reveals Possible Earth-Origin Moon Formation

'How was the moon born?' Among various hypotheses, the most supported is the 'Giant Impact Hypothesis.' This theory suggests that material from Earth forms part of the moon's interior. To investigate this, Japan's first successful lunar lander, SLIM, deliberately landed in a challenging area near a crater. The special camera onboard captured significant images. What does the analysis of these images reveal about the moon's origin?

Is Japan Livable Amid Global Warming? Researchers Hold First Meeting

‘Is it possible to continue living in Japan as global warming progresses?’ This question brought together over 100 researchers for the inaugural meeting of a project dedicated to studying the impacts of climate change on Japan.

KDDI to Establish Moon-Earth Communication Network by 2028

As the space-related business sector rapidly expands, Japan's second largest telecommunications company, KDDI, has announced plans to enable mobile communication on the moon.