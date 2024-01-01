News On Japan
First Successful Breeding of Arctic Wolves in Japan

Tochigi, Jun 26 (News On Japan) - Japan has achieved its first successful breeding of the endangered Arctic wolf, with Nasu Animal Kingdom in Tochigi Prefecture announcing the birth of two Arctic wolf pups, a male and a female, on May 16.

The pups, born to a pair of endangered Arctic wolves, measured about 20 centimeters in length two weeks after birth.

By June 20, their length had doubled to approximately 40 centimeters, with the male weighing 3,900 grams and the female 3,000 grams, showing healthy growth.

Nasu Animal Kingdom is one of only two zoos in Japan that house Arctic wolves, and this marks the first successful breeding of the species in the country.

The zoo's spokesperson expressed their joy, saying, "We are thrilled with the birth of the long-awaited pups. Both the mother and the pups are healthy and growing well."

Source: ANN

First Successful Breeding of Arctic Wolves in Japan

