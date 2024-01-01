YOKOHAMA, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - Harley-Davidson Japan, based in Tokyo, orchestrated a parade through the streets of Yokohama on April 2nd, uniting approximately 300 Harley motorcycles in a gesture of support for the regions affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

This event, dubbed the 'Noto Reconstruction Support Parade,' was part of a two-day festival held at the special venue in Yokohama's Yamashita Wharf. The festival, 'BLUE SKY HEAVEN 2024,' combined motorcycles and music, celebrating the community's resilience and commitment to rebuilding.

Source: Kyodo