300 Harleys Roar in Support of Noto Quake Recovery

YOKOHAMA, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - Harley-Davidson Japan, based in Tokyo, orchestrated a parade through the streets of Yokohama on April 2nd, uniting approximately 300 Harley motorcycles in a gesture of support for the regions affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake.

This event, dubbed the 'Noto Reconstruction Support Parade,' was part of a two-day festival held at the special venue in Yokohama's Yamashita Wharf. The festival, 'BLUE SKY HEAVEN 2024,' combined motorcycles and music, celebrating the community's resilience and commitment to rebuilding.

Source: Kyodo

Meteorological Agency Warns of Continued Seismic Activity in Ishikawa

In the wake of a magnitude 5.0+ earthquake observed in Ishikawa Prefecture early Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency held an emergency press conference warning of the likelihood of future quakes similar to the magnitude 7.0 event on New Year's Day, describing it as part of ongoing seismic activity.

Alert Issued for Rising Volcanic Activity at Mount Yake

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a caution regarding the increase in minor volcanic earthquakes at Mount Yake, located on the border between Nagano and Gifu Prefectures.

Video Shows Man Peeing on Yasukuni Shrine Pillar Before Spraying Graffiti

The English word 'toilet' was found sprayed on a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine early on Saturday morning.

YouTuber Arrested for Disrupting Restaurant During Livestream

Tokyo police have arrested a YouTuber for obstructing business operations by causing disturbances in a yakiniku restaurant while livestreaming.

Foreigner Ringing Kyoto Temple Bell at Night Upsets Locals

Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto faces an issue with disruptive behavior involving its bell ropes, leading the shrine to make a difficult decision.

Tohoku's Only Bamboo Sword Craftsman Shares His Story

There are only about a dozen craftsmen left in Japan who make 'shinai,' the bamboo swords used in kendo. Among them, Akihiko Kato, 69, from Sendai City, is Tohoku's only bamboo sword craftsman. Here's his story.

Man Threatening Woman with Knife Captured at Shopping Mall

A man suspected of threatening a woman with a knife and robbing her has been captured. Police officers, equipped with shields and helmets, rushed in and carefully conducted a body check on the man. The suspect complied without resistance.

Man Sentenced to 6 Years Following Explosive Posts

Former company employee Hironobu Suwa was charged with violating the Explosives Control Act after being found in possession of explosives at his apartment in October two years ago.

Reality of Traffic Accidents: Parents Struggle Caring for Severely Disabled Son

Each year, 1,600 people in Japan suffer severe disabilities requiring care due to traffic accidents. One man became severely disabled at the age of seven after being hit by a car. The harsh reality that awaited him and his family was overwhelming.

Speed Limit on Narrow Roads to be Revised to 30 km/h from Current 60 km/h

In the residential area of Nishikyo Ward, Kyoto City, cars speed past pedestrians on a daily basis. Despite its importance to the local community, the road lacks speed limit signs.