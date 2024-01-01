News On Japan
Former Empress Tests Positive for COVID-19

TOKYO, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - Former Empress has tested positive for COVID-19, while Former Emperor remains negative. It has been reported that she is currently resting quietly. The Former Empress began experiencing symptoms, including a cough, in the early hours of June 2. She underwent a PCR test on the morning of June 3, which confirmed the infection.

Despite having a cough and a sore throat, the Former Empress will not be hospitalized. Instead, she will stay at her residence in the Akasaka Imperial Grounds, which is equipped with adequate medical facilities.

The Former Emperor's PCR test has so far come back negative. The Former Empress is 89 years old, and the Former Emperor is 90. Last week, they spent four days in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.

Source: テレ東BIZ

