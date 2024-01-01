TOKYO, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - A nationwide survey on curry conducted by House Foods has revealed that homemade curry varies by region. When it comes to homemade curry, there are sweet and spicy varieties. Interestingly, a clear divide exists between western and eastern Japan. Do you know which area prefers which flavor?

The answer is "Eastern Japan prefers spicy curry" while "Western Japan prefers sweet curry."

According to food culture historian Hisao Nagayama, "The preference for sweet white miso in western Japan and spicy red miso in eastern Japan reflects the regional taste differences, which likely influence curry preferences as well."

Kanto Region’s Love for Toppings?

Next, let's look at the top three regions where seafood is added to curry. Third place goes to Chugoku and Shikoku, second place to Tokyo, and which region is first?

The top spot goes to Hokkaido. Known for its abundant seafood, Hokkaido frequently uses seafood in its famous soup curry, such as shrimp broth. This preference likely extends to homemade curry as well.

Now, let’s talk about toppings. The top three regions for adding cheese to curry are: third place, Tokai and Hokuriku, second place, Tokyo, and the top spot goes to...

"Kyushu is the number one region for cheese toppings." The Fukuoka-Moji area is famous for its "baked curry" topped with cheese, making people in Kyushu particularly accustomed to adding cheese to their curry.

Additionally, when looking at other toppings, it appears that people in the Kanto region might be particularly fond of adding toppings to their curry.

Source: ANN