LOS ANGELES, Jun 05 (News On Japan) - Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was declared guilty on June 4 by a federal judge in California. Mizuhara (39) appeared in federal district court in California, where he entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement.

Mizuhara admitted to committing bank fraud by illicitly transferring approximately $17 million (around 2.6 billion yen) from Ohtani's account and to filing false tax returns with the government. The judge accepted Mizuhara's plea and declared him guilty.

The sentencing will be determined in the coming months, with the final judgment scheduled for October 25. Additionally, Ohtani may submit a victim impact statement, which could influence the sentencing by detailing the harm caused by the crime and his feelings on the punishment.

The case has had significant repercussions, and Ohtani's potential statement could play a crucial role in the final sentencing.

Source: ANN