Kitakyushu, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - A woman and her elementary school-aged daughter who were aboard a ferry have gone missing.

A report was made shortly after 6 a.m. on the 4th, following the ferry's arrival at a port in Kitakyushu City, stating that 'the two had not disembarked.'

The two are believed to have boarded the ferry from Izumiotsu Port in Osaka Prefecture the previous evening, and their belongings were found in their cabin.

There are concerns that the pair may have fallen into the sea, and a search is ongoing.

Source: ANN