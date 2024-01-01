TOKYO, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - The ongoing legal battle involving Matsumoto Hitoshi from the comedy duo 'Downtown' and allegations published by the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun about a woman's claims of sexual misconduct has taken a new turn.

In a closed preliminary hearing on June 5th, Matsumoto's legal team asserted, 'I have never, in my entire life, forced any sexual acts on any woman without consent.'

Matsumoto is seeking 550 million yen in damages for defamation, and it has been revealed that he now plans to claim additional damages for the losses incurred during his career suspension.

On the other hand, Bungeishunju, the publisher of Shukan Bunshun, maintains that 'the non-consensual sexual acts experienced by multiple women are factual' as presented in previous court hearings.

Source: ANN