Comedian Denies All Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

TOKYO, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - The ongoing legal battle involving Matsumoto Hitoshi from the comedy duo 'Downtown' and allegations published by the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun about a woman's claims of sexual misconduct has taken a new turn.

In a closed preliminary hearing on June 5th, Matsumoto's legal team asserted, 'I have never, in my entire life, forced any sexual acts on any woman without consent.'

Matsumoto is seeking 550 million yen in damages for defamation, and it has been revealed that he now plans to claim additional damages for the losses incurred during his career suspension.

On the other hand, Bungeishunju, the publisher of Shukan Bunshun, maintains that 'the non-consensual sexual acts experienced by multiple women are factual' as presented in previous court hearings.

Source: ANN

YOSAKOI Festival Kicks Off in Sapporo Until June 9

On June 5, the early summer tradition 'YOSAKOI Soran Festival' began at Odori Park in central Sapporo. A total of 255 teams from both domestic and international regions, comprising around 25,000 participants, will showcase vibrant performances at 15 venues across the city, including Odori Park, until June 9.

Is Kids Hair Removal Safe and Effective? 4-Year-Olds Starting Treatment

Hair removal for men has become common, but in recent years, attention has turned to hair removal for children, known as "kids hair removal." Some children start as young as 4 years old. We investigated this trend.

Chinese Man Who Vandalized Yasukuni Shrine: 'No Intention to Turn Self In'

A Chinese man who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward with spray paint spoke to ANN, emphasizing that he has no intention of turning himself in.

Japan's Birth Rate Hits Record Low for Eighth Consecutive Year

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has revealed that Japan's birth rate in 2023 was the lowest on record, with approximately 730,000 births. The number of marriages also fell to around 470,000, dropping below 500,000 for the first time since 1933.

Mizuhara Found Guilty in Ohtani Fraud Case

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was declared guilty on June 4 by a federal judge in California. Mizuhara (39) appeared in federal district court in California, where he entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement.

Mother and Daughter Missing from Ferry After Not Disembarking

A woman and her elementary school-aged daughter who were aboard a ferry have gone missing.

Endangered San'in Shiba Inu Siblings Reunite After Viral Photo

Once on the brink of extinction, the San'in Shiba Inu has gradually increased in number due to persistent efforts, with about 50 dogs gathering at an event in Yurihama, Tottori.

Japan's Birth Rate Hits Record Low for Eighth Consecutive Year

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has revealed that Japan's birth rate in 2023 was the lowest on record, with approximately 730,000 births. The number of marriages also fell to around 470,000, dropping below 500,000 for the first time since 1933.

Empress Continues Royal Silkworm Tradition

Empress Masako participated in the traditional silkworm feeding ceremony, known as ‘Okyuusou’, at the Imperial Palace on June 4. This event involves providing mulberry leaves, the primary food source for silkworms, to those being raised at the palace.

Japan's Emperor and Empress Confirm UK Visit

The Japanese government has confirmed that the Emperor and Empress will visit the UK as state guests from June 22 to 29. The decision was made at Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting.

Chinese Man Returns Home After Defacing Yasukuni Shrine Pillar

A Chinese man, who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, has reportedly returned to China. The incident involved the man urinating on the pillar and spray-painting the word 'toilet' in English before leaving the scene.

Former CEO Arrested for Third Time Over Selling Marijuana Gummies

The former CEO of a company involved in selling 'marijuana gummies' has been arrested for the third time.