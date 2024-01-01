KYOTO, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - Kyoto's renowned Gion Festival, particularly its highlight event, the Yamahoko Junko parade, will offer premium viewing seats priced at up to 200,000 yen.

The Kyoto City Tourism Association announced the sale of these premium seats for the Yamahoko Junko, a key feature of the Gion Festival, one of Japan's three major festivals.

These premium seats, priced at 150,000 yen each, offer an up-close view of the 'Tsuji Mawashi,' where the giant floats rotate to change direction. Additionally, the most expensive 200,000 yen seats include an exclusive experience of boarding the 'Kanko Hoko' float.

Last year, the highest-priced seats were 400,000 yen, but the service has been revised to make it more affordable this year.

The lowest-priced paid seats start at 4,100 yen and will be available for purchase online from June 11.

Source: YOMIURI