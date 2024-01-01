News On Japan
Former 'Toyoko King' Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl

TOKYO, Jun 07 (News On Japan) - A university student, who called himself the former 'Toe-Yoko King,' has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old elementary school girl he met in Tokyo's Kabukicho.

Shingo Sakai, a 21-year-old first-year student at a private university, is suspected of assaulting the girl in April after meeting her around the Toyoko area in Shinjuku's Kabukicho.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, Sakai lured the girl into a hotel by offering her a place to stay. He then allegedly coerced her into undressing as a punishment for losing a game and assaulted her.

The girl had run away from home, and visited the Toyoko area for the first time on the day of the incident.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are warning that cases of minors being involved in crimes in Kabukicho are increasing and are urging caution.

Source: ANN

Sado Island Gold Mines Face Hurdles for UNESCO World Heritage Listing

An advisory body to UNESCO has suggested that the Sado Island Gold Mines in Niigata Prefecture may face difficulties in achieving World Cultural Heritage status this time.

YOSAKOI Festival Kicks Off in Sapporo Until June 9

On June 5, the early summer tradition 'YOSAKOI Soran Festival' began at Odori Park in central Sapporo. A total of 255 teams from both domestic and international regions, comprising around 25,000 participants, will showcase vibrant performances at 15 venues across the city, including Odori Park, until June 9.

Is Kids Hair Removal Safe and Effective? 4-Year-Olds Starting Treatment

Hair removal for men has become common, but in recent years, attention has turned to hair removal for children, known as "kids hair removal." Some children start as young as 4 years old. We investigated this trend.

Chinese Man Who Vandalized Yasukuni Shrine: 'No Intention to Turn Self In'

A Chinese man who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward with spray paint spoke to ANN, emphasizing that he has no intention of turning himself in.

Japan's Birth Rate Hits Record Low for Eighth Consecutive Year

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has revealed that Japan's birth rate in 2023 was the lowest on record, with approximately 730,000 births. The number of marriages also fell to around 470,000, dropping below 500,000 for the first time since 1933.

Comedian Denies All Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

The ongoing legal battle involving Matsumoto Hitoshi from the comedy duo 'Downtown' and allegations published by the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun about a woman's claims of sexual misconduct has taken a new turn.

Mother and Daughter Missing from Ferry After Not Disembarking

A woman and her elementary school-aged daughter who were aboard a ferry have gone missing.

Chinese Man Who Vandalized Yasukuni Shrine: 'No Intention to Turn Self In'

A Chinese man who allegedly vandalized a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward with spray paint spoke to ANN, emphasizing that he has no intention of turning himself in.

Endangered San'in Shiba Inu Siblings Reunite After Viral Photo

Once on the brink of extinction, the San'in Shiba Inu has gradually increased in number due to persistent efforts, with about 50 dogs gathering at an event in Yurihama, Tottori.

Japan's Birth Rate Hits Record Low for Eighth Consecutive Year

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has revealed that Japan's birth rate in 2023 was the lowest on record, with approximately 730,000 births. The number of marriages also fell to around 470,000, dropping below 500,000 for the first time since 1933.

Empress Continues Royal Silkworm Tradition

Empress Masako participated in the traditional silkworm feeding ceremony, known as ‘Okyuusou’, at the Imperial Palace on June 4. This event involves providing mulberry leaves, the primary food source for silkworms, to those being raised at the palace.

Japan's Emperor and Empress Confirm UK Visit

The Japanese government has confirmed that the Emperor and Empress will visit the UK as state guests from June 22 to 29. The decision was made at Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting.