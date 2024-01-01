TOKYO, Jun 07 (News On Japan) - A university student, who called himself the former 'Toe-Yoko King,' has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old elementary school girl he met in Tokyo's Kabukicho.

Shingo Sakai, a 21-year-old first-year student at a private university, is suspected of assaulting the girl in April after meeting her around the Toyoko area in Shinjuku's Kabukicho.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, Sakai lured the girl into a hotel by offering her a place to stay. He then allegedly coerced her into undressing as a punishment for losing a game and assaulted her.

The girl had run away from home, and visited the Toyoko area for the first time on the day of the incident.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are warning that cases of minors being involved in crimes in Kabukicho are increasing and are urging caution.

Source: ANN