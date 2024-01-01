TOKYO, Jun 08 (News On Japan) - The draft of Japanese government's fundamental 'Basic Policy' for economic and fiscal management, which aims to be approved by the Cabinet this month, includes measures to address the gender wage gap.

The draft promotes the formulation of action plans for industries with significant gender wage disparities and the development of tools to analyze gender differences to establish sustainable wage increases.

Additionally, to realize a sustainable economic society, it proposes measures to control the increase in the burden on the working-age population in the medical insurance system, aiming to submit related bills to the ordinary Diet session in 2026.

Regarding public pensions, the draft outlines steps to establish a neutral pension system concerning working styles by the end of this year.

It also includes the enhancement of statistics on health and medical expenditures for international comparison and the consideration of expanding the application of cost-effectiveness evaluations for drug prices.

Meanwhile, discussions continue on how to handle the rising social security costs due to the declining birthrate and aging population in relation to price and wage increases.

