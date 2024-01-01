KOBE, Jun 08 (News On Japan) - In April last year, a ramen shop owner who was also a Yakuza leader was murdered in Kobe. The police have arrested five members from another Yakuza gang on suspicion of involvement in the killing.

The five individuals arrested on suspicion of organized murder under the Organized Crime Punishment Act include Kanaruyuki Kin (55), a senior member of the Yakuza gang 'Kizuna-kai,' and Takamitsu Maeda (53), the second-generation head of Shitou-kai, a branch of 'Kizuna-kai.'

According to the police, the five are suspected of shooting and killing Manabu Yoshima (57), the leader of a sub-organization of the sixth-generation Yamaguchi-gumi, at a ramen shop in Nagata Ward, Kobe, in April last year.

Kin is believed to be the perpetrator. According to investigative sources, a handgun seized from Kin's home when he was apprehended in a separate case in February this year is believed to have been used in the killing of Yoshima.

The police have not disclosed whether the five individuals have admitted to or denied the charges.

Source: MBS