Solo Wedding Phenomenon: Gen Z’s Latest Solo Activity

TOKYO, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - As solo activities like "solo BBQ" and "solo karaoke" gain popularity among Generation Z, a new trend called "solo wedding"—where individuals take photos dressed in wedding gowns alone—is emerging. We explored the appeal of this trend.

In the makeup room of a photo studio in Harajuku, Tokyo, Fumika Nakatani, a woman in her late 20s, is getting her hair and makeup done.

Nakatani, trying out solo wedding: "I am very excited to see how it will turn out."

Wearing her dream wedding dress, Nakatani smiles at the staff’s compliment, "You look beautiful."

Ami Tokyo Harajuku Studio Photographer, Kazuki Watanabe: "You look super cute. Let's move to the back of the stairs. Thank you."

The solo wedding involves taking photos of oneself dressed in a wedding gown.

Bathed in light, the photo session proceeds cheerfully, with Nakatani's college friends accompanying her and watching.

Watanabe: "Try to close your mouth a bit and give a slight smile. Perfect, not a smirk but a bright smile. You’re very good at this. That’s a wrap."

The 30-minute photo session wraps up quickly.

Nakatani explained why she decided to do a solo wedding, "I don't have plans to get married, but being in my late 20s and at the right age, I wanted to wear a dress while I still look good. I’m very satisfied."

The basic plan, including one dress, accessory rental, makeup, dressing assistance, and about 30 image data cuts, starts from 39,000 yen.

The studio receives about 20 reservations per month.

Ami Tokyo Harajuku Studio Counselor, Emi Konishi, said, "Many customers are in their late 20s to 30s. I think they want to capture their beauty while it lasts or their interest in this has grown."

Yukiko Miyajima, who had her wedding 16 years ago, did a solo wedding in her 40s after raising her children.

Miyajima, trying out solo wedding in her 40s: "I only wore a kimono at my wedding, so I wanted to try a dress."

Miyajima gave up wearing a wedding dress due to her husband's refusal to wear a tuxedo.

She lost 30 kg over a year to look good in photos, and in May, her 16-year-long dream came true.

Miyajima said, "I am truly happy and it’s a lifelong treasure. Many people around me were surprised and expressed their desire to do the same, which was unexpected."

The solo wedding trend is spreading among women who aspire to see themselves in their dream bridal attire.

The value of wearing a wedding dress once in a lifetime is changing.

Source: FNN

