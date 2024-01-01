Tochigi, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - Two pit bulls, each about 70 cm in length, escaped from a moving car in Tochigi City on the 8th and are still at large. The police have intensified their patrols in the area to locate the missing dogs.

The incident occurred near the city’s sports park, where the two American Pit Bull Terriers fled from a car at night. According to the police, the escaped pit bulls are a 32-kilogram male and a 25-kilogram female.

A local resident remarked, 'There are quite a few wild boars here, so I'm not usually scared, but large dogs are a different story; they are indeed frightening.'

The car was in motion when one of the pit bulls accidentally pressed the window control button, causing the window to open and allowing the dogs to escape.

Despite efforts, the pit bulls have not yet been found. The police continue to patrol the area and urge the public to avoid approaching the dogs if they are spotted.

