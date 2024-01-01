Shizuoka, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - A Brazilian man drowned while trying to save an elementary school student who was drowning in Lake Hamana, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.

The footage was captured by Shizuoka Daiichi TV's information camera right after the incident occurred.

According to the police, at around 4 PM on June 8th, a report was made to the police about a person drowning in Lake Hamana, located in Hamamatsu City’s Chuo Ward.

The drowning victim, Reginaldo Hamaya, a 41-year-old Brazilian national living in Omaezaki City and unemployed, was confirmed dead at the hospital to which he was transported.

Hamaya was visiting the lake in front of Bentenjima Seaside Park with acquaintances and family. When a boy from another group began to drown, he tried to rescue him and ended up drowning himself.

The elementary school boy who initially was in trouble was rescued by another person and was unharmed.

Source: 日テレNEWS