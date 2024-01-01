AICHI, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - A university student has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing at a junior high school in Inuyama City, Aichi Prefecture, after a shocked staff member found the man in a closet wrapped in a futon.

In the room where the man was discovered on June 6, there were signs that tea had been drunk and desks had been rifled through, suggesting he may have been living in the school building for several days.

Makki Kotake, the principal of Inuyama Municipal East Middle School, said, 'We have no idea about his motives or who he is.'

At a parent briefing, the school disclosed that the security camera at the main gate was malfunctioning and acknowledged the security lapse.

One parent commented, 'I am shocked by the lack of proper management. I want to know if there was any harm to the children.'

The school stated that it would take thorough measures to prevent a recurrence.

Source: ANN