TOKYO, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (71) announced on the 12th her intention to run for a third term in the gubernatorial election scheduled for July 7, with the official campaign period starting on June 20th.

In the final session of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly's regular meeting, Koike stated, 'I have decided to run in the Tokyo gubernatorial election with the resolve to further advance the upgraded Tokyo reform.'

Source: Kyodo