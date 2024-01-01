TOKYO, Jun 15 (News On Japan) - In response to the issue of potential tuition hikes at several national universities, including the University of Tokyo, students have staged protests and submitted a petition to the government expressing their strong opposition.

Students of the University of Tokyo said, 'As the only ones who can currently raise our voices, we must sincerely address the tuition hike issue, considering future students. We are firmly opposed to tuition hikes that unfairly distort students' career choices.'

The students held a press conference at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology, warning that if tuition hikes are implemented at the University of Tokyo, it could have a ripple effect on other universities.

A survey conducted on campus revealed that over 90% of respondents opposed the tuition increases.

Additionally, a gathering of national university students and faculty was held at the House of Representatives Office Building, where they submitted a petition to the government requesting an increase in operational grants.

University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii plans to hold a discussion with students on the 21st, stating, 'We will listen to opinions from both inside and outside the university and carefully assess the situation.'

Source: ANN