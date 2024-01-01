News On Japan
Education

Tokyo Students Stand Firm Against Tuition Hikes

TOKYO, Jun 15 (News On Japan) - In response to the issue of potential tuition hikes at several national universities, including the University of Tokyo, students have staged protests and submitted a petition to the government expressing their strong opposition.

Students of the University of Tokyo said, 'As the only ones who can currently raise our voices, we must sincerely address the tuition hike issue, considering future students. We are firmly opposed to tuition hikes that unfairly distort students' career choices.'

The students held a press conference at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology, warning that if tuition hikes are implemented at the University of Tokyo, it could have a ripple effect on other universities.

A survey conducted on campus revealed that over 90% of respondents opposed the tuition increases.

Additionally, a gathering of national university students and faculty was held at the House of Representatives Office Building, where they submitted a petition to the government requesting an increase in operational grants.

University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii plans to hold a discussion with students on the 21st, stating, 'We will listen to opinions from both inside and outside the university and carefully assess the situation.'

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Ameyoko Restaurants Run by Foreigners, Mainly Chinese

Tokyo's downtown market district, Ameyoko, which attracts hundreds of thousands of shoppers, especially around New Year, is undergoing a major transformation. Traditional fresh fish stores have dwindled, while multinational restaurants have surged. What is happening?

Bear Cull Remains Unresolved as Negotiations Collapse

A dispute over the remuneration for bear hunters has led to a standoff between a town in Hokkaido and its local hunter association. The breakdown in negotiations means that the hunters will no longer respond to bear sightings, leaving the small town of Naie, with a population of about 4,800, in a precarious situation.

Cake Shop Crunch: Rising Costs Force Closures at Record Rate

An increasing number of Western confectionery shops in Japan, particularly cake shops, are going bankrupt. According to research released in June, from January to May, there have been 18 bankruptcies, the highest number since 2010. If this trend continues, it will surpass the record set in 2019.

World's Largest Octopus Captured on Film

In the waters off Rausu, Hokkaido, at a depth of about 25 meters, a massive creature was discovered, writhing and undulating.

89-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death in Gifu; Grandson Arrested

An 89-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Ogaki City, Gifu Prefecture, leading to the arrest of her grandson.

NEWS ON JAPAN SOCIALS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Tokyo Students Stand Firm Against Tuition Hikes

In response to the issue of potential tuition hikes at several national universities, including the University of Tokyo, students have staged protests and submitted a petition to the government expressing their strong opposition.

Unique Study Method of Young Prodigy with TOEIC Score of 985

A remarkable elementary school student has achieved an astonishing score of 985 on the TOEIC, the globally recognized test of English proficiency. This success is the result of a unique study method developed by a mother-daughter duo.

'Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease' Reaches Warning Levels in Kansai

Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children, has reached warning levels across various regions in western Japan for the first time in five years.

Giant Bears Wreak Havoc at 'Education Campground'

In broad daylight, three giant bears appeared at a "campground." They devoured the food on the tables and flattened the tents, causing extensive damage.

Is Kids Hair Removal Safe and Effective? 4-Year-Olds Starting Treatment

Hair removal for men has become common, but in recent years, attention has turned to hair removal for children, known as "kids hair removal." Some children start as young as 4 years old. We investigated this trend.

70% of Schools Interested in Free Child Invitations to Expo 2025

Next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo plans to offer free admission for children, which has garnered interest from about 70% of schools in Osaka Prefecture.

Exclusive Look at Female Pilot's Training in JASDF's Unique Unit

Captain Miki Furuya, an officer in the JASDF, has been in service for 24 years and has been a captain since last year. Unlike other pilots who fly fighter jets or transport aircraft, Furuya operates a flight inspection aircraft.

In Defense of Akechi Mitsuhide

Akechi Mitsuhide, known widely as the greatest traitor in Japanese history, but also as perhaps Japan's greatest mystery. Let us explore this fascinating and influential figure, to discover the truth that may lie beneath the story of his legendary betrayal. (The Shogunate)