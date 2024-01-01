TOKYO, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - Kazuya Saito, a self-proclaimed pianist, was arrested for allegedly stealing a flight attendant's apron during an All Nippon Airways flight in April 2024.

The incident took place on a flight from Ishigaki Island to Haneda Airport. According to reports, just before takeoff, Saito sneaked into the galley area, where meal preparations are made, and took the pink apron, hiding it in his pants.

Saito, who started playing piano and composing music at the age of four, graduated from the Tokyo University of the Arts. He later completed his studies with top honors at the Paris Conservatory of Music, releasing his debut album in 2021. He regularly held recitals, and his website mentions his joy in performing his favorite programs for warm audiences during his recent Tokyo recital.

In a police investigation, Saito admitted to stealing the apron and revealed that he had a hobby of collecting women's uniforms, including smelling and wearing them. A search of his home uncovered several women's nurse uniforms, leading the police to suspect he might have stolen dozens of aprons. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are continuing to investigate additional potential thefts.

