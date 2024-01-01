FUKUOKA, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - A 6-year-old boy enjoying a fishing trip with his father at Hakozaki Wharf in Fukuoka City slipped and fell into the sea when his father briefly looked away.

A 26-year-old Filipino man nearby immediately jumped into the sea to rescue the boy. With the help of a bucket with a rope and a net thrown in by other anglers, they managed to climb back up the embankment safely.

The rescued boy’s parents asked the Filipino man for his contact information, but he reportedly said, "I am not someone worth mentioning," and left the scene.

Source: ANN