News On Japan
Business

Unmanned Sweets Shops Take Japan by Storm

TOKYO, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - The 24-hour unmanned sweets shops have gained immense popularity, expanding to 98 stores nationwide in just a year and a half. What is the secret behind their success? We spoke with the 29-year-old founder and CEO to find out.

The recently opened 24 Sweets Shop in Hiratsuka offers a variety of famous sweets from across Japan. Inside the store's frozen cases, you can find everything from shortcake from Tokushima to jarred mitarashi dango from Fukui, with prices ranging from 200 yen to over 1000 yen. Customers can purchase their desired sweets through a self-checkout system.

‘I come here often to buy sweets for myself or as gifts. It's great that the store is open 24 hours, especially for late-night cravings,’ said a customer. ‘The items here are really photogenic too.’

Shoya Kubota, the 29-year-old CEO, founded the first store in his hometown of Hiroshima in January last year. Since then, the chain has rapidly expanded to 98 stores, with sales increasing ninefold compared to a year ago.

Kubota's approach focuses on creating an inviting atmosphere that appeals to social media users. 'We incorporate elements like neon lights to create a space that people want to share on social media,’ he explained.

Before venturing into unmanned sweets shops, Kubota ran construction and security companies. The idea for 24-hour unmanned sales came from his company officer's mother, who often bought sweets online but faced issues with high prices and limited availability. Kubota saw a business opportunity in offering a wide selection of sweets available 24/7.

‘The response to our first store was overwhelming, with over 200 customers on the first day alone,’ Kubota recalled. He also emphasized the benefits of an unmanned business model, which reduces labor costs and operational expenses.

The 24 Sweets Shop differentiates itself by offering a constantly changing selection of over 40 to 50 types of sweets at any given time. ‘Initially, it was challenging to source products as suppliers were hesitant. But now, thanks to media coverage, suppliers are approaching us,’ Kubota said.

Currently, the company collaborates with about 80 suppliers, offering around 700 to 800 products. Kubota plans to release 200 new products annually to keep the offerings fresh and exciting.

Kubota's goal is to expand to 500 stores within five years. He believes that constant product rotation is crucial for sustaining customer interest. ‘We plan to source products not only from Japan but also from places like South Korea, which is known for innovative trends,’ he added.

The shops' higher-priced sweets, compared to convenience store offerings, cater to customers seeking unique and Instagram-worthy items. Kubota envisions his stores as places people visit for special occasions rather than everyday purchases.

The unmanned model has also attracted franchisees, with some stores generating impressive sales, such as 20 million yen in the first month. Franchise owners, like the CEO of a machinery manufacturing company in Aichi Prefecture, appreciate the business model's low labor requirements.

‘The key to success is the location. Stores in suburban areas with parking facilities perform better than those in city centers,’ noted a franchise owner.

As the business grows, Kubota remains focused on his core strategy: maintaining a dynamic and appealing product lineup. ‘We want customers to always find something new and exciting when they visit our stores,’ he said.

Kubota's dedication to innovation and customer engagement is driving the rapid expansion of 24 Sweets Shops across Japan.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Emperor and Empress Revisit Oxford: A Journey Back to Their Academic Roots

Among the various scheduled activities for the Emperor and Empress of Japan as they embark on their journey to the United Kingdom is a visit to Oxford, a city filled with personal memories from their time as students there.

Bank's Decision to Scrap Seniority System Marks Shift in Japan's Corporate Culture

The long-standing seniority-based system in Japanese companies is being phased out. Many have considered it natural to rise with age, but there have been times when people desired recognition based on ability. With this deeply ingrained system now under review, will the decision by a major bank change Japan's corporate culture?

Court Upholds Kishu Don Juan's Will to Donate Entire Estate to City

In a significant ruling regarding the estate of businessman 'Kishu Don Juan,' the court declared on Friday the will, which states that his 1.3 billion yen estate be donated entirely to the city, to be valid. Relatives had contested the will's validity, but the court dismissed their claims.

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

Poster Crisis in Tokyo Election

The Tokyo gubernatorial election was officially announced on June 20th, with a record 56 candidates running. However, the allocated poster spaces only accommodate 48 candidates, leaving some without a place to display their posters. As a workaround, clear file folders are being used, causing confusion at polling sites.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Unmanned Sweets Shops Take Japan by Storm

The 24-hour unmanned sweets shops have gained immense popularity, expanding to 98 stores nationwide in just a year and a half. What is the secret behind their success? We spoke with the 29-year-old founder and CEO to find out.

Shizuoka's 200-Year-Old Company Expands into Aviation and Agriculture

Suzuyo Group, based in Shizuoka, is a multifaceted enterprise with a history spanning over 200 years. Known for its extensive involvement in logistics across land, sea, and air, the group also operates in sectors such as trading, construction, food, and regional development. The conglomerate comprises 139 companies.

US Puts Japan Back on Currency Watch List

The United States has put Japan back on a currency monitoring list because it maintains wide trade and current account surpluses. (NHK)

Tax Evasion Scandal: Cash Hidden in Ceiling

Japan's National Tax Agency revealed that the amount of tax evasion uncovered in cases prosecuted by the Special Investigation Department, known as 'Marusa,' across Japan last year amounted to approximately 8.9 billion yen.

Vietnamese Employee Wins Seven-Eleven Customer Service National Contest

A Vietnamese employee has won the national customer service contest hosted by Seven-Eleven, marking the first time a foreign national has taken the top prize in the competition.

US Fund Blackstone to Acquire Japanese Online Manga Provider

US investment fund Blackstone says it's acquiring the Japanese operator of major online manga provider Mecha Comic. The aim is to tap the growing global market. (NHK)

Aeon to Introduce Electronic Receipts at 4,000 Stores

Aeon has announced that from June 21 it will sequentially introduce electronic receipts at 4,000 stores operated by its 19 group companies.

Japan's Manufacturing Orders See 11.3% Decrease in April, Private Sector Demand Drops

Machinery orders in Japan fell by 11.3% in April, with private sector demand declining for the first time in three months.