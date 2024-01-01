News On Japan
Education

Smartphone Overuse Leading to 'Brain Fatigue' in Younger Generation

TOKYO, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Smartphone usage could be causing significant brain fatigue. If you constantly use your smartphone, even while doing chores or eating, it can lead to memory issues, even in young people. We interviewed patients suffering from this 'smartphone brain fatigue.'

Mr. Ohno, 34, visited a Tokyo neurology clinic for the first time, complaining that he often felt brain fog, especially in the afternoons. About six months ago, he began experiencing increasing memory lapses that started to affect his work.

Dr. Okumura, a neurosurgeon, has been researching the effects of smartphone usage on the brain. He noted a significant increase in young patients experiencing memory issues, which he attributes to excessive smartphone use. He explained that the frontal lobe, responsible for memory and thinking, shows decreased activity in these patients, a condition he refers to as 'smartphone brain.'

One patient's brain scan showed a significant reduction in frontal lobe activity, which is similar to early-stage dementia. A woman diagnosed with smartphone brain fatigue reported severe memory lapses and lack of concentration. She was constantly on her smartphone, even feeling breathless when receiving notifications. If left untreated, this condition could lead to depression, especially in young people.

Dr. Okumura advises patients to modify their smartphone usage to mitigate brain fatigue. Recommendations include avoiding smartphone use before bed and during meals, and balancing sensory stimulation through activities like listening, tasting, and other sensory experiences.

Following these guidelines, patients showed significant improvement within a month. Mr. Ohno, who initially struggled with memory lapses, reported improvements in his condition after integrating sensory activities and limiting smartphone usage. He now enjoys cycling and cooking, incorporating sensory-rich activities into his daily routine.

Dr. Okumura emphasizes the importance of managing smartphone use to prevent brain fatigue. He also recommends incorporating Omega-3 fatty acids into the diet, which can improve blood flow to the brain and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Mr. Ohno, now recovering, shared that he has developed a healthier relationship with his smartphone and enjoys sensory-rich activities, such as cooking and listening to calming sounds. He noted the positive impact on his memory and overall well-being.

As smartphones become indispensable, it's crucial to use them mindfully to avoid accumulating brain fatigue. Dr. Okumura advises everyone to reassess their smartphone habits to maintain cognitive health.

Source: 日テレNEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Has Highest Rate of Childless Women Among OECD

According to a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 28.3% of women born in 1975 in Japan are childless, the highest rate among member countries.

Emperor and Empress Revisit Oxford: A Journey Back to Their Academic Roots

Among the various scheduled activities for the Emperor and Empress of Japan as they embark on their journey to the United Kingdom is a visit to Oxford, a city filled with personal memories from their time as students there.

Bank's Decision to Scrap Seniority System Marks Shift in Japan's Corporate Culture

The long-standing seniority-based system in Japanese companies is being phased out. Many have considered it natural to rise with age, but there have been times when people desired recognition based on ability. With this deeply ingrained system now under review, will the decision by a major bank change Japan's corporate culture?

Court Upholds Kishu Don Juan's Will to Donate Entire Estate to City

In a significant ruling regarding the estate of businessman 'Kishu Don Juan,' the court declared on Friday the will, which states that his 1.3 billion yen estate be donated entirely to the city, to be valid. Relatives had contested the will's validity, but the court dismissed their claims.

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Japan's Universities Struggle with Finances, Tuition Increases Loom

The University of Tokyo is considering raising its tuition fees, citing the need to address various challenges such as improving the educational and research environment, aging facilities, and rising prices and personnel costs. However, this move has sparked opposition, with critics arguing that it could exclude financially disadvantaged students.

Japan Has Highest Rate of Childless Women Among OECD

According to a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), 28.3% of women born in 1975 in Japan are childless, the highest rate among member countries.

Smartphone Overuse Leading to 'Brain Fatigue' in Younger Generation

Smartphone usage could be causing significant brain fatigue. If you constantly use your smartphone, even while doing chores or eating, it can lead to memory issues, even in young people. We interviewed patients suffering from this 'smartphone brain fatigue.'

What We Really Know About Yasuke 'The African Samurai'

This is an interview with author and professor Thomas Lockley who wrote a book on the history of Yasuke! This interview was conducted by Antony Cummins, who asked if the footage of the interview could be uploaded here. There is a lot they discuss about the real historical facts we know about Yasuke based on the records in which he was mentioned! (The Shogunate)

Is Hydration During Class Bad Manners?

In April, a junior high school in Okegawa City, Saitama Prefecture, distributed new school rules stating that "it is good manners not to drink water during class." This directive has sparked considerable debate.

Challenges of Cultural Differences: Indonesian Care Worker Navigates Japan's Expanding Home Care Services

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare plans to lift restrictions on "home care" for foreign workers with specific skills and technical intern trainees under certain conditions. This change aims to address the ongoing labor shortage in the caregiving sector. What challenges have emerged from the field?

'Danger Alert' to Be Introduced? Major Overhaul of Japan's Disaster Weather Information Planned

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is set to undergo a significant overhaul of its disaster weather information, with experts proposing the introduction of a new 'Danger Alert' between the existing 'Special Warning' and 'Warning' categories. The final report on this review was compiled on Tuesday.

Ninja Exam Attracts 124 Participants from Across Japan

The 'Ninja Certification' exam was held on June 16 in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture.