TOKYO, Jun 23 (News On Japan) - Smartphone usage could be causing significant brain fatigue. If you constantly use your smartphone, even while doing chores or eating, it can lead to memory issues, even in young people. We interviewed patients suffering from this 'smartphone brain fatigue.'

Mr. Ohno, 34, visited a Tokyo neurology clinic for the first time, complaining that he often felt brain fog, especially in the afternoons. About six months ago, he began experiencing increasing memory lapses that started to affect his work.

Dr. Okumura, a neurosurgeon, has been researching the effects of smartphone usage on the brain. He noted a significant increase in young patients experiencing memory issues, which he attributes to excessive smartphone use. He explained that the frontal lobe, responsible for memory and thinking, shows decreased activity in these patients, a condition he refers to as 'smartphone brain.'

One patient's brain scan showed a significant reduction in frontal lobe activity, which is similar to early-stage dementia. A woman diagnosed with smartphone brain fatigue reported severe memory lapses and lack of concentration. She was constantly on her smartphone, even feeling breathless when receiving notifications. If left untreated, this condition could lead to depression, especially in young people.

Dr. Okumura advises patients to modify their smartphone usage to mitigate brain fatigue. Recommendations include avoiding smartphone use before bed and during meals, and balancing sensory stimulation through activities like listening, tasting, and other sensory experiences.

Following these guidelines, patients showed significant improvement within a month. Mr. Ohno, who initially struggled with memory lapses, reported improvements in his condition after integrating sensory activities and limiting smartphone usage. He now enjoys cycling and cooking, incorporating sensory-rich activities into his daily routine.

Dr. Okumura emphasizes the importance of managing smartphone use to prevent brain fatigue. He also recommends incorporating Omega-3 fatty acids into the diet, which can improve blood flow to the brain and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Mr. Ohno, now recovering, shared that he has developed a healthier relationship with his smartphone and enjoys sensory-rich activities, such as cooking and listening to calming sounds. He noted the positive impact on his memory and overall well-being.

As smartphones become indispensable, it's crucial to use them mindfully to avoid accumulating brain fatigue. Dr. Okumura advises everyone to reassess their smartphone habits to maintain cognitive health.

Source: 日テレNEWS