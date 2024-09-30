News On Japan
Education

Foreign Tourists Praise Japanese Clinics

TOKYO, Oct 22 (News On Japan) - Japanese clinics are increasingly being visited by foreign tourists for a variety of medical reasons. These include emergencies such as sudden illnesses, injuries, and the need for critical vaccinations.

At the Tokyo Station International Clinic, located near Tokyo's South Exit, approximately 90% of patients are foreigners. The clinic’s appeal lies in its ability to provide services in English and Chinese, addressing the language barrier that often causes difficulty for non-Japanese speakers seeking medical help.

Foreign tourists face unique challenges while traveling, such as injuries or unexpected health issues. For instance, a visiting American woman developed a severe rash due to an allergic reaction, which she hadn’t anticipated while on vacation. Another couple from Hong Kong had to deal with a knee injury sustained during their flight, which threatened their planned visit to Disneyland. Yet, the clinic's timely intervention allowed them to continue their plans.

Moreover, the clinic encounters more severe cases, like a diabetic woman from the United States who required urgent care for an injury and dangerously high blood pressure. The clinic not only provided immediate treatment but also referred her to a specialized national hospital. The staff aim to make foreign visitors feel supported, ensuring they can enjoy their time in Japan despite medical setbacks.

For tourists like Stephanie, who required a final dose of a life-saving rabies vaccine, the clinic coordinated with a Kyoto hospital to provide the necessary care, preventing a potentially fatal outcome. Open year-round, the Tokyo Station International Clinic has become a critical point of care for foreign tourists, demonstrating the importance of accessible healthcare for those traveling abroad.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Poisonous Mushrooms Spread: Chiba Park Hosts Deadly Varieties

This year, Japan has seen an unusually large harvest of mushrooms as autumn sets in. However, with this bountiful season comes a dangerous reality -- poisonous mushrooms are also flourishing, leading to several food poisoning incidents across the country.

Odaiba Welcomes Halloween Revelers

A new Halloween hotspot has emerged in Tokyo's Odaiba, offering a space where people can celebrate without disturbing others. As municipalities like Shibuya and Shinjuku discourage large crowds during Halloween, young people are now gathering in Odaiba, where the recently opened Immersive Fort Tokyo aims to become the new destination for Halloween festivities.

Seized Ferrari Hits Auction with Minimum Bid of 71.3 Million Yen

The Tokyo National Tax Agency has listed a Ferrari, seized from a tax delinquent, in a public auction, setting the minimum bid at a record high of over 70 million yen ($467,000).

Teen Unconscious After Falling From Mikoshi in Okayama

Two people fell from a mikoshi during an autumn festival in Okayama Prefecture's Asakuchi City on Sunday, leaving a teen male in a critical condition.

Dark Part-Time Jobs Behind a Wave of Robberies: Tokuryu's Methods Evolve

A series of robberies linked to 'dark part-time jobs' has led to numerous arrests, with many of the perpetrators confessing that they were coerced into committing crimes due to threats against their families.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

The Weakening Imperial State | Setting the Stage (UPDATED) Episode 2

The rise of Japan's warrior class is at hand. In this video we dive into the development of private warrior groups who will transition into the Bushi along with significant warriors of the capital who will forge lasting warrior clans. (The Shogunate)

Foreign Tourists Praise Japanese Clinics

Japanese clinics are increasingly being visited by foreign tourists for a variety of medical reasons. These include emergencies such as sudden illnesses, injuries, and the need for critical vaccinations.

International Menstruation Day: Event Held in Osaka to Promote Greater Understanding

Saturday (Oct 19) marked International Menstruation Day. An event aimed at fostering a better understanding of menstruation is currently being held in Osaka.

How I Learned JAPANESE (and how you can too)

Learning Japanese has allowed me to fly planes, captain boats, apprentice under legendary Japanese musicians and so much more. Studying Japanese was the single best decision of my life and has changed Everything. This is how I did it, and how you can learn Japanese too! (Tokyo Lens)

Studying Abroad: What to Do if Arrested on Student Visa

The Japanese passport is one of the strongest in the world, ranked only second to Singapore.

Chinese historical war Movie “THE VOLUNTEERS: TO THE WAR 2 - Trailer (2024) is showing

THE VOLUNTEERS: TO THE WAR 2 - Trailer (2024) was released in mainland China on September 30, 2024, and up to now the film has taken the Chinese box office by storm，earning over 100 million for five consecutive days, and grosses 900 million at the box office.

中国の半導体産業の現状はどうなっていますか？

世界の半導体市場において、中国は徐々に追随者から無視できない重要な力へと移行しています。近年、特にアメリカによる包括的な封鎖をはじめとする多くの外的な挑戦に直面しているにもかかわらず、中国の半導体産業は強い成長を見せ、特定の分野では顕著な進展を遂げています。

Getting Ready for a Natural Disaster

Emergency Preparation Kit | Life in Japan EP 280 (Life in Japan)