Foreign Tourists Praise Japanese Clinics

TOKYO, Oct 22 (News On Japan) - Japanese clinics are increasingly being visited by foreign tourists for a variety of medical reasons. These include emergencies such as sudden illnesses, injuries, and the need for critical vaccinations.

At the Tokyo Station International Clinic, located near Tokyo's South Exit, approximately 90% of patients are foreigners. The clinic’s appeal lies in its ability to provide services in English and Chinese, addressing the language barrier that often causes difficulty for non-Japanese speakers seeking medical help.

Foreign tourists face unique challenges while traveling, such as injuries or unexpected health issues. For instance, a visiting American woman developed a severe rash due to an allergic reaction, which she hadn’t anticipated while on vacation. Another couple from Hong Kong had to deal with a knee injury sustained during their flight, which threatened their planned visit to Disneyland. Yet, the clinic's timely intervention allowed them to continue their plans.

Moreover, the clinic encounters more severe cases, like a diabetic woman from the United States who required urgent care for an injury and dangerously high blood pressure. The clinic not only provided immediate treatment but also referred her to a specialized national hospital. The staff aim to make foreign visitors feel supported, ensuring they can enjoy their time in Japan despite medical setbacks.

For tourists like Stephanie, who required a final dose of a life-saving rabies vaccine, the clinic coordinated with a Kyoto hospital to provide the necessary care, preventing a potentially fatal outcome. Open year-round, the Tokyo Station International Clinic has become a critical point of care for foreign tourists, demonstrating the importance of accessible healthcare for those traveling abroad.

Source: FNN