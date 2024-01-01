News On Japan
Japanese Police Crack Down on Yakuza

OSAKA, Jun 24 (News On Japan) - Japanese police are stepping up efforts to crack down on the designated gangs Yamaguchi-gumi and Kizuna-kai whose rivalry continues.

On Friday afternoon, investigators from the Osaka Prefectural Police affixed a badge to the door of the headquarters office of "Kizuna-kai" in Chuo Ward, Osaka City.

At the Kizuna-kai office in Osaka's Chuo Ward, a notice banning entry by members was posted.

The conflict between the Yamaguchi-gumi and Kizuna-kai intensified two years ago when a Kizuna-kai executive was arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a Yamaguchi-gumi leader in Mito City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

Due to the potential danger to citizens, both groups have now been designated as "designated gangs involved in specific conflicts."

Entry to the offices and gatherings of five or more members are now prohibited, with violators subject to arrest, leading to stricter enforcement measures.

Source: YOMIURI

