News On Japan
Business

Yen Falls to Lowest Level Since Bubble Era

TOKYO, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - The Japanese yen sharply declined Wednesday in the foreign exchange market, reaching the late 160s against the dollar, according to major banks. This marks the weakest level for the yen in 37 and a half years since December 1986, the start of Japan's bubble economy.

Sponsored Links
Travel and accommodations
Tokyo's hottest fashion
Hiring in Japan now
Buzzing Popular Restaurants

The decline followed a retreat in expectations for an early interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve (FRB) and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates. Investors focused on the widening interest rate gap between Japan and the United States, leading to increased buying of the dollar, which offers higher returns, and selling of the yen.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Security Guard Injured During University of Tokyo Protest

A protest against tuition hikes at the University of Tokyo on June 21, led to police intervention, sparking criticism from students who accused the university of disregarding their autonomy.

Monkey Madness in Tokyo

A roaming monkey sparked a wild goose chase on Wednesday in a residential area of Tokyo, running amok in local vegetable patches while evading capture by police and residents.

Three Hikers Found Dead at Mount Fuji Crater

Three bodies have been discovered near the crater of Mount Fuji, with all individuals confirmed deceased.

Expo Plans in Disarray, India Abandons Pavilion

Countries are struggling to find contractors to complete the construction of complex pavilions before the opening ceremony of the Osaka-Kansai Expo on April 12 next year, while some participants feel uneasy about the potential for methane gas accidents.

Japanese Emperor and Empress Pay Respects at Westminster Abbey

The Emperor and Empress of Japan, on an official visit to the United Kingdom, departed Buckingham Palace by car after attending a luncheon.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Yen Falls to Lowest Level Since Bubble Era

The Japanese yen sharply declined Wednesday in the foreign exchange market, reaching the late 160s against the dollar, according to major banks. This marks the weakest level for the yen in 37 and a half years since December 1986, the start of Japan's bubble economy.

China's BYD Introduces Sedan EV to Japanese Market

China's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD, is set to introduce its first sedan-type EV to the Japanese market.

Kobe's Bay Area Redevelopment Progresses with New Green Plaza

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 24 for a new green plaza in Kobe's bay area, where redevelopment efforts are underway, including the construction of a multipurpose arena.

Honda to End Production of Iconic 50cc Super Cub

Honda's Super Cub, known as the world's best-selling motorbike with over 100 million units produced, will soon see the end of an era. Honda has announced its decision to stop the production of motorbikes with engine capacities of 50cc or less, including the iconic Super Cub.

Monthly Earnings Reach 1.27 Million Yen for Some Rickshaw Pullers

As the streets of Asakusa bustle with rickshaws, some pullers are earning as much as 1.27 million yen a month. However, this seemingly lucrative career has a challenging side.

Young Employees Seek Meaningful Work and Growth Opportunities

The term 'yuru-black' is becoming increasingly common among younger workers, reflecting a nuanced workplace reality.

Unmanned Sweets Shops Take Japan by Storm

The 24-hour unmanned sweets shops have gained immense popularity, expanding to 98 stores nationwide in just a year and a half. What is the secret behind their success? We spoke with the 29-year-old founder and CEO to find out.

Shizuoka's 200-Year-Old Company Expands into Aviation and Agriculture

Suzuyo Group, based in Shizuoka, is a multifaceted enterprise with a history spanning over 200 years. Known for its extensive involvement in logistics across land, sea, and air, the group also operates in sectors such as trading, construction, food, and regional development. The conglomerate comprises 139 companies.