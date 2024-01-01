News On Japan
Society

Wannabe Cop Collared for Using Fake ID

OSAKA, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - A 26-year-old truck driver from Takaishi, Osaka Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of forgery and other charges after allegedly impersonating a police officer using a fake police ID.

The man is accused of using a replica police ID with an engraved "Osaka Prefectural Police" plate to pose as an undercover officer. In April, he approached a group of four men in their twenties at a park in Sakai City, showing them the forged ID while pretending to conduct official questioning.

The man collected the names and contact information of the group, with one individual stating, "I thought he was from the Osaka Prefectural Police."

During police questioning, the man admitted to the charges, stating, "I forged the police ID to satisfy my desire as a police enthusiast and used it to conduct 'questioning.'"

Security Guard Injured During University of Tokyo Protest

A protest against tuition hikes at the University of Tokyo on June 21, led to police intervention, sparking criticism from students who accused the university of disregarding their autonomy.

Monkey Madness in Tokyo

A roaming monkey sparked a wild goose chase on Wednesday in a residential area of Tokyo, running amok in local vegetable patches while evading capture by police and residents.

Three Hikers Found Dead at Mount Fuji Crater

Three bodies have been discovered near the crater of Mount Fuji, with all individuals confirmed deceased.

Expo Plans in Disarray, India Abandons Pavilion

Countries are struggling to find contractors to complete the construction of complex pavilions before the opening ceremony of the Osaka-Kansai Expo on April 12 next year, while some participants feel uneasy about the potential for methane gas accidents.

Japanese Emperor and Empress Pay Respects at Westminster Abbey

The Emperor and Empress of Japan, on an official visit to the United Kingdom, departed Buckingham Palace by car after attending a luncheon.

YouTuber Arrested for Frying Pan Battery

Rei Fukuoka, a 27-year-old popular YouTuber with blonde-tipped, braided hair, boasting 160,000 subscribers, has been arrested on suspicion of regularly assaulting a man with whom she lived, including pouring boiling water on his face, and attacking him with a hot frying pan.

Woman Sent to Prosecutors for Riding Electric Suitcase on Sidewalk

Osaka Prefectural Police have sent a Chinese national to prosecutors for allegedly riding an electric suitcase on a sidewalk, marking the first such case in Japan.

Japanese Emperor and Empress Pay Respects at Westminster Abbey

The Emperor and Empress of Japan, on an official visit to the United Kingdom, departed Buckingham Palace by car after attending a luncheon.

Hostesses Use Strong Alcohol to Rob Customers

Over 20 million yen in damages are suspected from a series of robbery incidents involving forced intoxication.

Woman Saved from Oncoming Train at Kyoto Crossing

A dramatic rescue took place near JR Inari Station in Kyoto on June 23rd, captured by a motorcycle's dashcam. The footage shows a railroad crossing with the barrier down, and an elderly woman lying on the tracks.

Japanese Mother and Child Injured in Knife Attack in China

According to the Japanese Consulate General in Shanghai, a Japanese mother and her preschool child were attacked by a man believed to be Chinese while waiting at a bus stop in Suzhou on the afternoon of June 24.

Stray Dogs Pose New Threat to Livestock in Hokkaido

In Hokkaido, where bear attacks on cattle have been frequent, stray dogs exhibit wolf-like behavior have now become a serious issue. On June 19, footage captured in Shunan, Yamaguchi Prefecture, showed a stray dog rushing out aggressively towards an already formed pack. This region has been plagued by the problem of stray dogs for around 20 years due to uncontrolled breeding.