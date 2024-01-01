Wannabe Cop Collared for Using Fake ID

OSAKA, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - A 26-year-old truck driver from Takaishi, Osaka Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of forgery and other charges after allegedly impersonating a police officer using a fake police ID.

The man is accused of using a replica police ID with an engraved "Osaka Prefectural Police" plate to pose as an undercover officer. In April, he approached a group of four men in their twenties at a park in Sakai City, showing them the forged ID while pretending to conduct official questioning.

The man collected the names and contact information of the group, with one individual stating, "I thought he was from the Osaka Prefectural Police."

During police questioning, the man admitted to the charges, stating, "I forged the police ID to satisfy my desire as a police enthusiast and used it to conduct 'questioning.'"