'Drift Master' Collared in Kanagawa

KANAGAWA, Jul 02 (News On Japan) - A 30-year-old man known as the 'Drift Master' has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly engaging in drift driving late at night.

Surveillance camera footage captured in Yokohama City this January shows Tatsunori Hasegawa, 30, in a purple car performing drift maneuvers multiple times at the same intersection near the Daikoku Parking Area, allegedly engaging in reckless driving behavior.

According to police, Hasegawa was referred to as "Master" by his drift-driving peers.

Hasegawa denies the charges, stating, "I don't remember; it was a long time ago."

The police are continuing their investigation, suspecting there are accomplices involved in the reckless driving activities.

