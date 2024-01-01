Tomato Spill Shuts Down Tohoku Expressway

TOKYO, Aug 29 (News On Japan) - A massive tomato spill covering the Tohoku Expressway led to a temporary road closure on the morning of August 28. The spill, estimated at around 13 tons, turned the highway bright red.

Eyewitnesses reported that the tomatoes were scattered over a distance of 40 to 50 meters. The spill likely occurred when a vehicle failed to slow down on a curve, causing its load to shift and the tomatoes to spill out.

As a result, the Tohoku Expressway was closed between the Anshiro Interchange and the Kazuno Hachimantai Interchange, but the road was reopened by noon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Source: FNN