NTT's Next-Gen IOWN Network Goes Global with Taiwan Partnership

TOKYO, Aug 30 (News On Japan) - NTT has announced the launch of its next-generation high-speed, large-capacity communication infrastructure, "IOWN," across international borders for the first time. The network, which leverages optical technology, is globally recognized for its advanced communication capabilities, featuring a latency that is only 1/200th of standard networks—virtually imperceptible to users.

NTT began collaborating with Taiwan's telecommunications company, Chunghwa Telecom, to establish the IOWN network on August 29. This new network allows nearly real-time data exchange between semiconductor-related companies and other businesses with bases in both Japan and Taiwan.

Additionally, the IOWN network will enable seamless data backup during emergencies, such as earthquakes. NTT plans to expand the IOWN network to other countries and regions in the future.

Source: ANN