Japan's New Cycling Law Targets Mobile Phones and Alcohol

TOKYO, Aug 30 (News On Japan) - Starting November 1, Japan's revised Road Traffic Act will designate the use of mobile phones and cycling under the influence of alcohol as dangerous acts, requiring violators to attend a course at a licensing center.

The new additions join 15 existing offenses, such as ignoring traffic signals and riding against traffic on sidewalks, that were already considered hazardous. Those caught committing these newly added infractions will be subject to a three-hour lecture at a licensing center.

The fee for this mandatory course is 6,000 yen. Failure to comply with the order to attend the course may result in a fine of up to 50,000 yen.

The National Police Agency plans to raise public awareness about these two newly recognized dangerous behaviors to ensure compliance with the updated regulations.

Source: ANN