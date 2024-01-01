Former Upper House Member Megumi Hirose Indicted Over Aide's Salary Fraud

TOKYO, Aug 31 (News On Japan) - Former Upper House member Megumi Hirose (58) has been indicted by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation unit for fraudulently obtaining the salary of her publicly appointed secretary from the government.

Hirose is accused of falsely claiming that an individual, whom she registered as her second public secretary from the year before last until last year, was working, despite there being no actual work performed. She allegedly defrauded the government out of approximately 3.5 million yen in salary.

Last month, the special investigation unit searched Hirose's offices, including those in the Diet Members’ Office Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, and her local office in Morioka City, as part of the investigation into the case.

According to sources, Hirose admitted during voluntary questioning by the special investigation unit that there was no actual work performed by the secretary in question.

Hirose resigned from her position as an Upper House member on the 15th and released a statement acknowledging that she had received funds from the secretary’s salary to cover office expenses, stating, "It was indeed a rash act, and I am reflecting on my behavior."

Source: ANN