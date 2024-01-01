Tokaido Shinkansen Resumes Operations

TOKYO, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - The Tokaido Shinkansen is scheduled to resume normal operations starting with the first train on September 2.

JR Central announced that services on the Tokaido Shinkansen, which were partially suspended due to the impact of Typhoon No. 10, will return to normal from the first train of the day.

JR East also confirmed that services on the Tokaido Line, which were partially suspended due to landslide debris, will resume from the first train.

Meanwhile, just before 4 p.m. on September 1, it was discovered that gravel under the sleepers had washed away on the Tobu Tojo Line of Tobu Railway, leading to a partial suspension of service, which remains in effect.

Source: ANN