News On Japan
Travel

Tokaido Shinkansen Resumes Operations

TOKYO, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - The Tokaido Shinkansen is scheduled to resume normal operations starting with the first train on September 2.

JR Central announced that services on the Tokaido Shinkansen, which were partially suspended due to the impact of Typhoon No. 10, will return to normal from the first train of the day.

JR East also confirmed that services on the Tokaido Line, which were partially suspended due to landslide debris, will resume from the first train.

Meanwhile, just before 4 p.m. on September 1, it was discovered that gravel under the sleepers had washed away on the Tobu Tojo Line of Tobu Railway, leading to a partial suspension of service, which remains in effect.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Real Wages Increase for Second Month

The total cash earnings received by workers in Japan increased by 3.6% in July compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month of positive growth in real wages after adjusting for inflation.

Hyogo Governor Issued Over 2,000 Orders During Nights and Holidays

In ongoing investigations over power harassment, Governor Saito of Hyogo Prefecture allegedly issued more than 2,000 work-related directives via chat to senior officials during nights and holidays over the course of a year.

Autumn Sleep Day: 80% of Students Not Getting Enough Sleep

September 3 is designated as 'Autumn Sleep Day,' a day to raise awareness about health and sleep, as new data reveals that nearly 80% of high school students are not getting the recommended amount of shut eye.

Man Bitten by Redback Spider in Osaka

A man experienced numbness Monday after being bitten on his big toe by a Redback spider that had been hiding in his sandal left on the balcony of his apartment in a residential area of Osaka Prefecture.

Typhoon No. 10 Trail of Destruction: 3,000-Year-Old Yakusugi Tree Split in Two

Typhoon No. 10, which brought record-breaking rains across various regions, has left significant damage, including flooding homes and triggering landslides. On Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, a 3,000-year-old Yakusugi tree was split in two, leaving a scar on a popular tourist spot.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Japanese Youth Struggling on Working Holidays in Australia

Many young Japanese individuals on working holiday visas in Australia are facing financial difficulties, with some even relying on soup kitchens for food. While working holidays in Australia were once seen as a lucrative opportunity, the situation has changed, particularly due to high living costs and difficulty finding jobs.

Disney Fans Outraged at Duffy Resellers

A group of about 80 people, believed to be resellers, were caught on camera cutting in line at Tokyo Disneyland to purchase limited-edition Duffy merchandise. The incident occurred on August 29, when the new items were released, attracting large crowds even before the park's gates opened.

Typhoon No. 10 Trail of Destruction: 3,000-Year-Old Yakusugi Tree Split in Two

Typhoon No. 10, which brought record-breaking rains across various regions, has left significant damage, including flooding homes and triggering landslides. On Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, a 3,000-year-old Yakusugi tree was split in two, leaving a scar on a popular tourist spot.

11 Places In Osaka Locals KEEP HIDDEN From Tourists

Today we're going to explore some of the hidden gems of Osaka! These are the places that you'd NEVER find unless a local shares them with you! If you come to Osaka and don't go to these places, you're definitely missing out! (Mrs Eats)

Disney Will Bring Year-round Cruise Vacations to Japan

Disney and Oriental Land Co., the company that owns and operates Tokyo Disney Resort, have announced that they have reached an agreement to bring year-round Disney-themed cruise vacations to Japan.

SOS at 3,250 Meters: Inside Mount Fuji's 'Sky Clinic'

At an altitude of 3,250 meters, the 'Fuji Health Center' operates 24 hours a day during the climbing season to respond to distressed climbers, many of whom are ill-prepared for the challenges of the ascent, including 'bullet' climbers who aim to reach the summit without adequate rest.

Japan's Hidden Gem: Shikoku Train Adventure (Scenery and Food)

Discover Shikoku, Japan’s hidden gem. Explore stunning landscapes and countryside views, and indulge in delicious food on a scenic train adventure. Shikoku Mannaka Sennen Monogatari is amazing. (Solo Travel Japan)

South Korea on a cruise? 19-hour 'luxury international ferry'‼︎

Tonight, i used a standard room on the PanStar Cruise, which is convenient for traveling from Osaka to South Korea (Busan) (At JAPAN)