News On Japan
Society

Tokyo Honors Korean Victims of Great Kanto Earthquake After 101 Years

TOKYO, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - A memorial service was held in Tokyo for the Korean victims who lost their lives in the Great Kanto Earthquake 101 years ago.

The ceremony, which took place on September 1, was attended by approximately 300 people, including former Prime Minister Fukuda, Komeito Party leader Yamaguchi, and South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Chul-hee. They gathered to pay tribute to the Koreans who perished in the earthquake.

The Great Kanto Earthquake, which struck on September 1, 1923, caused widespread fires, especially during lunchtime, leading to an estimated 105,000 deaths and missing persons.

At the time, many Koreans living in Japan were not only victims of the earthquake and fires but also of unfounded rumors and misinformation, such as claims that Koreans were setting fires across the region. These rumors led to massacres, resulting in many additional deaths.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Park remarked, "There is a growing call from various sectors in Japan to acknowledge the truth of history and to face the fact that many innocent Koreans were victims. As many have pointed out, such tragedies must never be repeated."

Participants in the ceremony each offered flowers, and at 11:58 a.m., the time when the earthquake occurred, all attendees observed a moment of silence.

This memorial service has been held annually since 1946, not only in Tokyo but also in Chiba, Kanagawa, and other locations.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Real Wages Increase for Second Month

The total cash earnings received by workers in Japan increased by 3.6% in July compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month of positive growth in real wages after adjusting for inflation.

Hyogo Governor Issued Over 2,000 Orders During Nights and Holidays

In ongoing investigations over power harassment, Governor Saito of Hyogo Prefecture allegedly issued more than 2,000 work-related directives via chat to senior officials during nights and holidays over the course of a year.

Autumn Sleep Day: 80% of Students Not Getting Enough Sleep

September 3 is designated as 'Autumn Sleep Day,' a day to raise awareness about health and sleep, as new data reveals that nearly 80% of high school students are not getting the recommended amount of shut eye.

Man Bitten by Redback Spider in Osaka

A man experienced numbness Monday after being bitten on his big toe by a Redback spider that had been hiding in his sandal left on the balcony of his apartment in a residential area of Osaka Prefecture.

Typhoon No. 10 Trail of Destruction: 3,000-Year-Old Yakusugi Tree Split in Two

Typhoon No. 10, which brought record-breaking rains across various regions, has left significant damage, including flooding homes and triggering landslides. On Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, a 3,000-year-old Yakusugi tree was split in two, leaving a scar on a popular tourist spot.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

'Japan's Amalfi' Earmarks 1.6 Million Yen to Tackle Stray Dogs

Wakayama City has decided to tackle the stray dog issue in Japan's Amalfi with a firm approach, setting up early morning patrols and dog traps.

Japan’s Oldest Multiplication Chart Found in Nara, Dating Back 1,300 Years

An ancient multiplication table, believed to be the oldest in Japan, has been discovered at the ruins of Fujiwara Palace in Nara Prefecture.

Emperor Harvests Rice at Imperial Palace

The Emperor of Japan carried out the annual rice harvest on Wednesday afternoon in the paddy fields of Tokyo's Imperial Palace, wearing rubber boots and holding a sickle, carefully harvesting the ripened rice stalks one by one with practiced hands.

Tons of Kujo Negi Stolen from Kyoto Farms

Approximately 860 kilograms of Kujo negi, a traditional Kyoto vegetable, have been stolen from the fields of Kuse, Kyoto Prefecture, as police investigate a string of leek thefts in the surrounding area.

Man Bitten by Redback Spider in Osaka

A man experienced numbness Monday after being bitten on his big toe by a Redback spider that had been hiding in his sandal left on the balcony of his apartment in a residential area of Osaka Prefecture.

Ex-Wife of 'Don Juan of Kishu' Sentenced to 3.5 Years Prison

The former wife of the wealthy businessman known as the 'Don Juan of Kishu,' who is accused of murdering him, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for defrauding another man out of a large sum of money.

Elderly Couple's Car Plunges Into Nagoya Bay, Killing Both

Rescuers were unable to save an elderly couple after a local fisherman reported seeing a car plunge into the sea off Nagoya's Minato-ku on Sunday.

Tokyo Honors Korean Victims of Great Kanto Earthquake After 101 Years

A memorial service was held in Tokyo for the Korean victims who lost their lives in the Great Kanto Earthquake 101 years ago.