Tokyo Honors Korean Victims of Great Kanto Earthquake After 101 Years

TOKYO, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - A memorial service was held in Tokyo for the Korean victims who lost their lives in the Great Kanto Earthquake 101 years ago.

The ceremony, which took place on September 1, was attended by approximately 300 people, including former Prime Minister Fukuda, Komeito Party leader Yamaguchi, and South Korean Ambassador to Japan Park Chul-hee. They gathered to pay tribute to the Koreans who perished in the earthquake.

The Great Kanto Earthquake, which struck on September 1, 1923, caused widespread fires, especially during lunchtime, leading to an estimated 105,000 deaths and missing persons.

At the time, many Koreans living in Japan were not only victims of the earthquake and fires but also of unfounded rumors and misinformation, such as claims that Koreans were setting fires across the region. These rumors led to massacres, resulting in many additional deaths.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Park remarked, "There is a growing call from various sectors in Japan to acknowledge the truth of history and to face the fact that many innocent Koreans were victims. As many have pointed out, such tragedies must never be repeated."

Participants in the ceremony each offered flowers, and at 11:58 a.m., the time when the earthquake occurred, all attendees observed a moment of silence.

This memorial service has been held annually since 1946, not only in Tokyo but also in Chiba, Kanagawa, and other locations.

