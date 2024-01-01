Panasonic Launches New Delivery Lockers

TOKYO, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - As the number of individuals sending parcels through flea market apps increases, a new service is being introduced that allows packages to be dispatched directly from in front of apartment doors, bypassing the barrier of the building’s auto-lock system.

Approximately 60% of delivery destinations are in auto-locked apartment buildings, making it difficult for delivery personnel to gain access, which has contributed to an increase in redeliveries. Mercari, which accounts for about 5% to 10% of Japan's parcel deliveries, hopes that by utilizing this service, which allows for 'dispatch' from right in front of one's home, it will be able to overcome the barrier of redelivery in the future.

Source: TBS