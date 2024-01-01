Disney Fans Outraged at Duffy Resellers

TOKYO, Sep 03 (News On Japan) - A group of about 80 people, believed to be resellers, were caught on camera cutting in line at Tokyo Disneyland to purchase limited-edition Duffy merchandise. The incident occurred on August 29, when the new items were released, attracting large crowds even before the park's gates opened.

According to a woman who filmed the scene, the group showed no remorse as they skipped ahead in the queue, which had formed as early as 4:30 a.m., four hours before the park opened. She noted that, despite the long line behind her, the area in front of the gates was curiously empty, with only leisure sheets marking spots.

Around 7 a.m., the group of alleged resellers arrived and took those empty spots, ignoring the park’s rule that forbids reserving spaces with items unless the person is present. A confrontation with Disney cast members was also caught on video, showing a woman from the group arguing with staff.

The woman filming the scene said the group appeared to be well-organized, even involving small children in their scheme. She also witnessed some of them inside the park, buying up large quantities of Duffy merchandise, which were supposed to be limited to one item per person.

Following the incident, numerous Duffy items were listed on online flea markets at prices nearly double their original cost. Fans expressed their frustration over the reselling practices, with one saying, “I saw someone grabbing balloons carelessly at Bon Voyage. It’s upsetting!” Another added, “Duffy deserves to go to someone who will cherish him, not just flip him for profit.”

In response to the situation, Oriental Land, the operator of Tokyo Disneyland, stated, "We will continue to address any behavior that inconveniences other guests as necessary."

Source: FNN