Mongoose Eradicated on Amami Oshima, Setting a Global Precedent

TOKYO, Sep 05 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of the Environment announced on the 3rd that the mongoose, an invasive species known for preying on rare native species and disrupting the ecosystem on Amami Oshima, Kagoshima Prefecture, has been officially eradicated.

The island is part of a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site. According to the Ministry, "There is no precedent globally for the eradication of mongoose on an island as large and long-occupied as Amami Oshima," suggesting that this case could serve as a reference model for future measures against invasive species.

Source: Kyodo