Mongoose Eradicated on Amami Oshima, Setting a Global Precedent

TOKYO, Sep 05 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of the Environment announced on the 3rd that the mongoose, an invasive species known for preying on rare native species and disrupting the ecosystem on Amami Oshima, Kagoshima Prefecture, has been officially eradicated.

The island is part of a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site. According to the Ministry, "There is no precedent globally for the eradication of mongoose on an island as large and long-occupied as Amami Oshima," suggesting that this case could serve as a reference model for future measures against invasive species.

Source: Kyodo

Japan's Real Wages Increase for Second Month

The total cash earnings received by workers in Japan increased by 3.6% in July compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month of positive growth in real wages after adjusting for inflation.

Hyogo Governor Issued Over 2,000 Orders During Nights and Holidays

In ongoing investigations over power harassment, Governor Saito of Hyogo Prefecture allegedly issued more than 2,000 work-related directives via chat to senior officials during nights and holidays over the course of a year.

Autumn Sleep Day: 80% of Students Not Getting Enough Sleep

September 3 is designated as 'Autumn Sleep Day,' a day to raise awareness about health and sleep, as new data reveals that nearly 80% of high school students are not getting the recommended amount of shut eye.

Man Bitten by Redback Spider in Osaka

A man experienced numbness Monday after being bitten on his big toe by a Redback spider that had been hiding in his sandal left on the balcony of his apartment in a residential area of Osaka Prefecture.

Typhoon No. 10 Trail of Destruction: 3,000-Year-Old Yakusugi Tree Split in Two

Typhoon No. 10, which brought record-breaking rains across various regions, has left significant damage, including flooding homes and triggering landslides. On Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, a 3,000-year-old Yakusugi tree was split in two, leaving a scar on a popular tourist spot.

Kyoto University Targets 2030 for iPS Cell Therapy to Combat Diabetes

Kyoto University Hospital has announced plans to start a clinical trial using iPS cells for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes as early as February next year.

Japan Endures Two Consecutive Years of Record Heat

Japan has experienced its hottest summer on record for the second consecutive year, with temperatures matching those of 2023.

Private Rocket ‘Kairos’ to Attempt December Launch

A private small rocket named 'Kairos,' which exploded five seconds after takeoff during its March launch, is now set to make another attempt in December from a site in Kushimoto Town, Wakayama Prefecture.

Massive Tunnel Protecting Communications from Disasters Revealed

In anticipation of 'Disaster Prevention Day' on September 1, a massive underground tunnel designed to protect communication cables from disasters was unveiled to the media on August 22.

World Expo: Connected Roof Rings Make World's Largest Wooden Building

As preparations ramp up for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, the symbolic giant wooden roof, known as the "Grand Ring," was visible in its full circular form at the venue on Wednesday. (Kyodo)

Why is Japan So Weak in Software?

In 2023, Japan ran a digital trade deficit of about 5.5 trillion yen or $37 billion, meaning that they imported trillions of yen more in software licenses, cloud, and other services than they exported. (Asianometry)