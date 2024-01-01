News On Japan
Society

Toyama Prison-made Goods on Sale, Including 4 Million Yen Mikoshi

Toyama, Sep 08 (News On Japan) - An exhibition and sale of prison-made goods crafted by inmates aiming for social reintegration was held at Toyama Prison in Toyama Prefecture.

Now in its 45th year, the Toyama Correctional Exhibition showcased approximately 3,200 items across 369 categories from prisons nationwide.

Toyama Prison, known for its woodworking programs, featured a mikoshi (portable shrine) priced at 4 million yen, crafted by seven inmates over the course of about six months.

To date, 5,800 mikoshi have been produced, with around 10 more commissioned for this year. These mikoshi are highly popular and regularly featured in festivals across the country.

A visitor remarked, "It’s incredibly beautiful, such a magnificent mikoshi," while another said, "It’s amazing that something so beautiful can be made with such dedication over a long period of time."

In addition, the exhibition offered activities such as a personality test used upon admission to juvenile detention centers and a tasting of "prison curry," a meal served once a week to inmates at Toyama Prison.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Lightning Strike Injures 9 at Tochigi Live Event

A lightning strike at a live event venue in Moka City, Tochigi Prefecture, injured nine people, but none are in life-threatening condition.

Shogi Association Marks 100th Anniversary with Grand Unveiling of New Hall

The Japan Shogi Association celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday, hosting a commemorative ceremony in Tokyo, along with the unveiling of a newly completed Shogi Hall.

World's Largest E-Scooter Service Announces Full-Scale Japan Entry

Lime, the world’s largest electric scooter-sharing service, has announced a collaboration with a major insurance company to pursue a full-scale entry into the Japanese market.

Man Suspected of Abducting 3 Girls, 1 Dead

A man was arrested in Higashi-Osaka for allegedly abducting three girls, one of whom has died, with around 80 empty medicine shells discovered in his home.

Prince Hisahito Becomes Adult Imperial Family Member at 18

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Japan's Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, turned 18 on September 6, officially becoming an adult member of the Imperial family.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Toyama Prison-made Goods on Sale, Including 4 Million Yen Mikoshi

An exhibition and sale of prison-made goods crafted by inmates aiming for social reintegration was held at Toyama Prison in Toyama Prefecture.

Violinist Taro Hakase Reveals Diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Violinist Taro Hakase (53) announced on Friday that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that causes facial paralysis.

Man Suspected of Abducting 3 Girls, 1 Dead

A man was arrested in Higashi-Osaka for allegedly abducting three girls, one of whom has died, with around 80 empty medicine shells discovered in his home.

Prince Hisahito Becomes Adult Imperial Family Member at 18

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Japan's Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, turned 18 on September 6, officially becoming an adult member of the Imperial family.

'Japan's Amalfi' Earmarks 1.6 Million Yen to Tackle Stray Dogs

Wakayama City has decided to tackle the stray dog issue in Japan's Amalfi with a firm approach, setting up early morning patrols and dog traps.

Japan’s Oldest Multiplication Chart Found in Nara, Dating Back 1,300 Years

An ancient multiplication table, believed to be the oldest in Japan, has been discovered at the ruins of Fujiwara Palace in Nara Prefecture.

Emperor Harvests Rice at Imperial Palace

The Emperor of Japan carried out the annual rice harvest on Wednesday afternoon in the paddy fields of Tokyo's Imperial Palace, wearing rubber boots and holding a sickle, carefully harvesting the ripened rice stalks one by one with practiced hands.

Tons of Kujo Negi Stolen from Kyoto Farms

Approximately 860 kilograms of Kujo negi, a traditional Kyoto vegetable, have been stolen from the fields of Kuse, Kyoto Prefecture, as police investigate a string of leek thefts in the surrounding area.