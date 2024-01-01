Toyama Prison-made Goods on Sale, Including 4 Million Yen Mikoshi

Toyama, Sep 08 (News On Japan) - An exhibition and sale of prison-made goods crafted by inmates aiming for social reintegration was held at Toyama Prison in Toyama Prefecture.

Now in its 45th year, the Toyama Correctional Exhibition showcased approximately 3,200 items across 369 categories from prisons nationwide.

Toyama Prison, known for its woodworking programs, featured a mikoshi (portable shrine) priced at 4 million yen, crafted by seven inmates over the course of about six months.

To date, 5,800 mikoshi have been produced, with around 10 more commissioned for this year. These mikoshi are highly popular and regularly featured in festivals across the country.

A visitor remarked, "It’s incredibly beautiful, such a magnificent mikoshi," while another said, "It’s amazing that something so beautiful can be made with such dedication over a long period of time."

In addition, the exhibition offered activities such as a personality test used upon admission to juvenile detention centers and a tasting of "prison curry," a meal served once a week to inmates at Toyama Prison.

Source: ANN