Apple Announcement Sparks Price Drops in Second-Hand iPhone Market

TOKYO, Sep 11 (News On Japan) - The announcement of the iPhone 16 has sent sellers flocking to the second-hand iPhone market in Japan, with iPhones 12 and 13 going for less than half the price of a new model.

Masatoshi Ono, from the second-hand retailer Nikosuma, explained that many customers are now considering buying older models like the iPhone 12 and 13, which are available for less than half the price of a new one. Prices for older models, such as the iPhone 14 and 15, are expected to drop in line with Apple's price reductions for these models.

Apple unveiled its latest smartphone, the iPhone 16, on September 10, introducing several new features, including a dedicated camera button for quick photo and zoom adjustments. The device also incorporates Apple's new generative AI, "Apple Intelligence," which enables advanced functions like removing objects from images, summarizing long emails, and creating custom emojis. Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted how the powerful AI would make the iPhone more convenient and enjoyable for users.

IT journalist Yoh Mikami noted further improvements, such as a smarter Siri, enhanced by generative AI, which can now provide detailed responses and act as a personal assistant by referencing users' schedules and past emails. Public reactions were generally positive, with some expressing excitement about the iPhone 16's new features, particularly its improved camera and AI capabilities. However, some users mentioned concerns over the high cost, suggesting they may consider purchasing older models at a discount.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 will begin on September 13, with the official release on September 20.

