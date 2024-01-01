Japanese Companies Target China's Booming Pet Market

BEIJING, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - China is currently experiencing an unprecedented pet boom, with Japanese companies seizing the opportunity to promote pet-related products.

At the International Import Expo in Shanghai, 54 companies are showcasing familiar Japanese pet products, including pet food and toothbrushes for pets.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with weakened social ties, China saw a sharp rise in pet ownership. Notably, the number of pet cats has surged by 1.5 times, reaching nearly 70 million, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Takayama Hiroshi, Deputy Director at JETRO Shanghai "With intensifying domestic competition in China, many consumers are turning to pets as stress-relieving companions. This creates a substantial market opportunity."

Against this backdrop, Panasonic is developing new pet appliances for the Chinese market, including automated feeders.

Homma Tetsurou, Vice President at Panasonic HD "Our home appliance business in China faces a challenge: limited appeal among younger consumers. But with many people willing to spend on pets, we see a potential market here."

These pet-focused appliances are developed in China and are being sold domestically as well as in markets around the world.

Source: ANN