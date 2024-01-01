Semiconductor Leader Kioxia Eyes Tokyo Stock Exchange Listing by June

TOKYO, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - Kioxia Holdings, a major semiconductor firm, has announced plans to seek listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between next month and June of next year.

Kioxia was sold as part of Toshiba's restructuring plan in 2018 and now operates as an independent semiconductor memory giant.

The company initially aimed to go public in October this year but postponed the listing while monitoring the semiconductor market conditions.

In a securities report submitted on the 8th, Kioxia indicated its goal to list between next month and June next year. However, sources familiar with the matter suggest that, given the favorable market outlook, the company may pursue a listing as early as next month.

In its interim financial report released on the 8th, Kioxia reported record-high sales revenue and operating profit for this period.