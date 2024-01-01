Foreign Influencers Compete to Sell Japanese Gold

TOKYO, Sep 11 (News On Japan) - Foreign influencers are sparking fierce competition as they quickly sell Japanese gold jewelry using nothing more than a smartphone.

Amid significant stock market volatility, gold, considered a safe asset, has garnered increased attention. Over the past 20 years, the price of gold has risen tenfold, vastly outpacing global stock market growth. At "Ginza Tanaka," a retailer specializing in gold jewelry and bullion, lines form before the store opens, and daily transactions are thriving.

The world’s gold supply, said to be less than three Olympic-sized swimming pools, is limited, but Japan is home to vast, untapped gold resources. These hidden treasures lie in the oceans and within the nation's cities. Could this be the return of "Zipangu," the legendary land of gold? The possibilities are being explored!

Source: テレ東BIZ