News On Japan
Business

Foreign Influencers Compete to Sell Japanese Gold

TOKYO, Sep 11 (News On Japan) - Foreign influencers are sparking fierce competition as they quickly sell Japanese gold jewelry using nothing more than a smartphone.

Amid significant stock market volatility, gold, considered a safe asset, has garnered increased attention. Over the past 20 years, the price of gold has risen tenfold, vastly outpacing global stock market growth. At "Ginza Tanaka," a retailer specializing in gold jewelry and bullion, lines form before the store opens, and daily transactions are thriving.

The world’s gold supply, said to be less than three Olympic-sized swimming pools, is limited, but Japan is home to vast, untapped gold resources. These hidden treasures lie in the oceans and within the nation's cities. Could this be the return of "Zipangu," the legendary land of gold? The possibilities are being explored!

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

JAL Speeds Up Boarding Process

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new boarding method on September 11, aimed at shortening the boarding time for large aircraft on domestic flights.

Nara Palaces Nominated for UNESCO World Heritage

Nara's Asuka and Fujiwara Palaces have been officially recommended as a candidate for UNESCO's World Cultural Heritage list, with the goal of achieving registration at the World Heritage Committee meeting scheduled for the year after next.

University of Tokyo to Increase Tuition by 20%

University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii revealed that the university is finalizing plans to raise undergraduate tuition fees by 20%, starting with students entering next academic year.

Two Men Use Fake Gold to Steal Millions

Two Liberian men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 34 million yen through a trick using copper particles plated with gold.

Former Bigmotor Kawasaki Manager Fined 200,000 Yen for Cutting Azaleas

The Yokohama District Court on Monday sentenced a former manager of Bigmotor's Kawasaki branch to a fine of 200,000 yen for damaging public property by cutting azaleas in front of the store.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Foreign Influencers Compete to Sell Japanese Gold

Foreign influencers are sparking fierce competition as they quickly sell Japanese gold jewelry using nothing more than a smartphone.

Apple Announcement Sparks Price Drops in Second-Hand iPhone Market

The announcement of the iPhone 16 has sent sellers flocking to the second-hand iPhone market in Japan, with iPhones 12 and 13 going for less than half the price of a new model.

Ex-Johnny & Associates president resigns as chairperson of group firms

Japanese firm Smile-Up., formerly known as Johnny & Associates, says representative director Fujishima Julie has stepped down from executive posts of its affiliated firms. (NHK)

Nearly 40% of Publishers in Japan Report Losses

Bookstores across Japan continue to close, and publishers are facing equally harsh business conditions. According to private research firm Teikoku Databank, 36.2% of publishers posted losses last fiscal year, the highest percentage in the past 20 years.

Former Bigmotor Kawasaki Manager Fined 200,000 Yen for Cutting Azaleas

The Yokohama District Court on Monday sentenced a former manager of Bigmotor's Kawasaki branch to a fine of 200,000 yen for damaging public property by cutting azaleas in front of the store.

Canadian firm 'disappointed' by Seven & i's rejection of takeover bid

A major Canadian convenience store operator says it is disappointed that Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings has rejected its takeover offer, but it remains willing to negotiate. (NHK)

Sharp to Enter Electric Vehicle Market

Sharp announced last Friday that it will enter the development and sales of electric vehicles (EVs) using an EV platform developed by its parent company, Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, with the aim of launching sales in a few years.

Why Japanese Companies are Hungry for Share Buybacks

The number of share buybacks this year in Japan is on the rise, and it's possible that we'll see a record number by the time winter rolls around.